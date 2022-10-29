UNI Women’s golf to close fall campaign at Missouri State
UNI Women’s golf at the Ozarks National Invitational
Hollister, Mo. | Ozarks National Golf Course
-
TBA | October 31
-
TBA | Nov. 1
-
TBA | Nov. 2
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI Women’s golf finishes off its fall schedule beginning Monday morning at the Ozarks National Invitational, Hosted by Missouri State.
The Panthers will be playing at the Ozarks National Golf Course, set at a par 72 with a yardage of 6,072. Tee times have yet to be announced.
UNI will be playing in a 12-team field, which includes five opponents from the Missouri Valley Conference, including Bradley, Indiana State, Murray State, Drake and host Missouri State. Each day of the three-day event will consist of an 18-hole round.
Last season, the Panthers competed at Ozarks National taking 13th place in a 15-team field. The Panthers scored a team total of 954, while Oral Roberts took first place, scoring 863. Former Panther Hannah Bermel led UNI with a total score of 226 (+10), tying for 21st, while Anna Jensen tied for 29th, carding a total score of 228 (+12).
The Panthers are coming off taking 7th place at the Bradley Coyote Creek Classic earlier this month shooting 965 as a team. Anna Jensen led UNI tying for 23rd, notching a total score of 239 (+23), while Anna Nacos took 27th place carding a 241 (+25).