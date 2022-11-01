UNI Women’s golf: Mallow sinks two birdies on day one of the Ozarks National Invitational

HOLLISTER, Mo. — UNI Women’s golf opened its final tournament of the fall schedule on Monday morning with the first round of the Ozarks National Invitational, hosted by Missouri State.

The Panthers sit in a tie for 6th place after the opening round of play after carding a team score of 308 (+20). Wichita State leads the field following the first 18-holes of competition after shooting a 302 (+14).

Freshman McKenna Mallow led UNI in the opening round after carding a 75 (+3) with back-to-back birdie shots on the front nine and sits in a tie for 6th place. Anna Nacos and Victoria Hualde Zúñiga are both tied for 20th place after a first round score of 77 (+5). Nacos struggled early but rebounded with three birdies on the final four holes of the back nine, while Haudle sank a shot for birdie on the 9th hole.

Anna Jensen sits tied for 30th after a score of 79 (+7) on Monday with two birdies, as Madison Humke who is competing individually, and Rylie Driskell are both even at 83 (+11) in a tie for 57th place.

The second round of competition tees off at 9:30 am CT on Tuesday morning.

INDIVIDUAL SCORECARD (Thru Round One)

* Competing as an individual

TEAM STANDINGS (Thru Round One)