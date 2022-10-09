UNI Women’s golf: Jensen leads after first day at Bradley Coyote Creek Classic

BARTONVILLE, Ill. — Anna Jensen shot a team-best 77 (+5) in the second round as the UNI Women’s golf team opened up play at the Bradley Coyote Creek Classic on Saturday at the Coyote Creek Golf Club.

Jensen notched a pair of birdies in the first round, and 4 in the second round to finish the day with a score of 156 (+12), sitting in a tie for 12th place. Anna Nacos shot par on 22 of her 36 holes to sit at 161 (+17) and a tie for 30th place, while Hualde Zúñiga shot 163 (+19) to move into a tie for 36th.

Rylie Driskell competing for the first time this season as an individual, is also tied for 36th place after shooting birdies on the 2nd and 11th holes during the second round. Madison Humke shot 78 (+6) in the first round, but struggled in the second round with a score of 87 (+15). McKenna Mallow rounds out the UNI field in 57th place after totaling a 175 (+31) in the first two rounds of play.

The Panthers return to action for the final round of competition beginning at 9:30 am CT on Sunday.

TEAM STANDINGS (Thru Round 2)

1st – Green Bay – 305-312–617

2nd – Butler – 315-305–620

3rd – Bradley – 313-309–622

T4th – Western Illinois – 314-312–626

T4th – Illinois State – 318-308–626

6th – Evansville – 314-320–634

7th – UNI – 319-318–637

8th – Dayton – 317-328–645

9th – Idaho State – 326-321–647

UNI SCORECARD (Thru Round 2)

* Competing as an individual