UNI Women’s golf heads to Bradley Coyote Creek Classic

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI Women’s golf Returns to the course this Saturday and Sunday as the Panthers compete in the Bradley Coyote Creek Classic at the Coyote Creek Golf Club in Bartonville, Ill. Pairings and tee times have yet to be announced.
With the course set at a par 72 and 6,700 total yards, UNI will make its debut at the Coyote Creek Classic four days after competing at the Big O Classic in Omaha. The Panthers took 8th place out of 14 teams with a total score of 980.
Making their debut at the Bradley Coyote Classic, the Panthers are coming off of a tournament in Nebraska where they place 8th as a team shooting a total of 980. Bradley is coming off of placing 9th out of a 14 team field at the Johnie Imes Invitational in Missouri last month. Anna Jensen led UNI with an 8th place finish and total score of 232, headlined by a season-best 75 in the first round. Anna Nacos tied for 31st with a season-best 75 in the second round, while Victoria Hualde Zuniga carded a 253 in her first Collegiate tournament tying for 48th place.