UNI Women’s golf heads to Bradley Coyote Creek Classic

UNI Women’s golf at Bradley Coyote Creek Classic

Bartonville, Ill.| Coyote Creek Golf Club

TBA | Oct.8th

TBA | October 9th

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI Women’s golf Returns to the course this Saturday and Sunday as the Panthers compete in the Bradley Coyote Creek Classic at the Coyote Creek Golf Club in Bartonville, Ill. Pairings and tee times have yet to be announced.

With the course set at a par 72 and 6,700 total yards, UNI will make its debut at the Coyote Creek Classic four days after competing at the Big O Classic in Omaha. The Panthers took 8th place out of 14 teams with a total score of 980.