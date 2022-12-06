UNI Women’s basketball welcomes North Dakota State for its final home game of 2022

UNI Women’s basketball vs. North Dakota State

5 pm | December 6

Cedar Falls, Iowa | McLeod Center (6,650)

ESPN+ | David Warrington: Play-by-play, Adam DeJoode: Analyst

KXEL | Chris Kleinhaus-Schulz: Play-by-play

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Panthers return home for their final home contest of 2022 on Tuesday afternoon.

It will be an early start for UNI on Tuesday against the North Dakota State Bison as the Panthers hit the McLeod Center at 5 pm Tuesday’s game is the first of two in the McLeod Center as both the UNI women and men play that evening. The Panthers will look to start a new winning streak against the Bison on Tuesday night after besting NDSU in Fargo last year, 76-63.

THE PANTHERS:

– UNI lost steam in the fourth quarter against South Dakota State losing what had been a tight game 80-69. It had been a back-and-forth contest until the final four minutes when SDSU went on an 18-7 run to hand the Panthers the loss.

– For two weeks straight, UNI has moved up the national rankings in three-pointers per game. The Panthers had 10 treys in their only game last week against South Dakota State, making them 23rd in the Nation for three-pointers a game. UNI averages 8.9 triples in a contest so far this season.

– Sophomore forward Grace Boffeli continues to lead the Missouri Valley in two categories through seven games this season. Boffeli Tops the MVC in double-doubles and free-throw attempts with three double-doubles and 51 FT attempts.

– Tickets to Tuesday’s game against North Dakota State are also good for the UNI men’s game against Toledo right after.

THE BISON:

– North Dakota State is currently 6-2 on the season after a week of two tough losses on the road. The Bison suffered their first loss to Eastern Michigan on Thursday, 73-55 and dropped a Heartbreaker to Central Michigan on a 66-65 buzzer-beater.

– The Bison entered the College Insider Mid-Major Poll this past week for the first time since 2020-21. NDSU was picked No. 19 in the poll, while the Panthers are No. 22 from last week.

– North Dakota State had the best start to a season since 2004-05 with six straight wins. NDSU began the 2004-05 season on a 24-game winning streak and finished with a 26-1 overall record.

– The Bison are at the end of a six-game road trip that has spanned three weeks when they visit UNI on Tuesday. Over those games, the Bison will have traveled over 3,400 miles and visited four different states (Nevada, Michigan, Iowa, and Wisconsin).