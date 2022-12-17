UNI Women’s basketball travels to Iowa for final non-conference matchup

UNI Women’s basketball at Iowa

2:01 pm | December 18

Iowa City, Iowa | Carver-Hawkeye Arena (15,056)

BTN+ | John Evans: Play-by-play, Michael Merrick: Analyst

KXEL | Chris Kleinhaus-Schulz: Play-by-play

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Panthers close out the non-conference portion of their season on the road against in-state foe, No. 12 Iowa.

After 11 days of rest, UNI returns to action an hour and a half down I-380 to take on the Hawkeyes. Last season, the Panthers opened at home against Iowa fighting back to get within 13 in the second half but ultimately dropping the contest 82-61. UNI hopes to get its first win in Iowa City since 2006 and its first against the Hawkeyes since 2019.

THE PANTHERS:

– UNI returned to the McLeod Center with a gritty win over North Dakota State on Tuesday evening. The Panthers were able to come away with the 79-70 win off a big second-quarter performance.

– The Panthers tied their record for most points scored during the second quarter against the Bison. UNI put up 30 points in the second frame on Tuesday with almost half of their points coming off the

bench. The Panthers also put up 30 points in the second quarter against St. Thomas last season.

– UNI will be well-rested for its final non-conference tilt of the season. The Panthers have 11 days between their game against NDSU and their upcoming game against Iowa on the 18th. Luckily for UNI, that break includes Finals week, giving the players time to focus on their studies to end the fall semester.

– Senior guard Cam Finley has seen success when playing on her birthday in recent seasons. Finley had a double-figure performance against North Dakota State this year and helped give the Panthers points off the bench on December 6 wins against Graceland and Wichita State the previous two years.

THE HAWKEYES:

– Iowa comes into Sunday’s game ranked 12th in the Nation after a big week with wins against No. 10 Iowa State and Minnesota. The Hawkeyes are 8-3 on the season with two conference wins under their belt. They’ll have one more non-conference game against Dartmouth before hitting the Big Ten season.

– The Hawkeyes are having their best start to the Big Ten season in five years. The last time Iowa went 2-0 to start conference play was in 2017-18 with wins over Wisconsin and No. 19 Michigan. But the Hawkeyes were unable to go 3-0 that season, falling to No. 13 Maryland 80-64.

– Iowa Head Coach Lisa Bluder became the Big Ten all-time wins leader in Iowa’s 87-64 win over Minnesota last week. Bluder has 234 B1G wins in her 23rd year with the Hawkeyes and 471 wins overall while leading Iowa.

– The Hawkeyes have one of the best duos in NCAA Women’s basketball in guard Caitlin Clark and forward Monica Czinano. Clark sits in the Top 10 in the Nation in 11 different stat categories and leads the country in free throws and points. Czinano sits just behind Clark in multiple categories and leads Iowa in overall field goal percentage at 64.2%.