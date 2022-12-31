UNI Women’s basketball to ring in 2023 at Illinois State

UNI Women’s basketball at Illinois State

2 pm | Jan. 1

Normal, Ill. | CEFCU Arena (9,600)

ESPN+ | Scott Warmann: Play-by-play, Kelly Burke: Analyst

KXEL | Chris Kleinhaus-Schulz: Play-by-play

NORMAL, Ill. — The Panthers look to go 2-0 to begin Valley play for the first time since 2021 against the Illinois State Redbirds.

UNI beat the Redbirds twice in the COVID-19-affected 2020-2021 season to go 2-0 in MVC play. The Panthers are hoping to have the same luck against Illinois State in 2023 as they play the Redbirds on the road on Sunday afternoon. UNI beat Illinois State twice last season but fell in the Hoops in the Heartland Championship game to the Redbirds.

THE PANTHERS:

– UNI won their first MVC game of the season on the road since 2016 on Friday evening. The Panthers beat the Bradley Braves 83-64 in Peoria thanks to a big offensive third quarter.

– The Panthers came just shy of breaking their record for most points in one quarter against Bradley. UNI put up 34 points in the third on Friday night, just one point less than their program’s best quarter. The Panther record was set last season against Graceland with a 35-point quarter.

– UNI had their best shooting night from three-point range on Friday night. The Panthers made 13 treys for a 46.4% shooting percentage. UNI also had a season-high in assists with 27 shares across the lineup.

– Friday night was the third game this season that all 12 Panther players made their way onto the floor. UNI also had its entire roster get in against St. Louis and Creighton in the non-conference portion of the season.

THE REDBIRDS:

– Illinois State also comes into Sunday’s game with a 1-0 record in Valley play with a statement 87-76 win over Drake on Friday night. The Redbirds currently have a season record of 7-4 with losses against UNLV, St. Louis, Purdue, and UW-Green Bay.

– The Redbirds set a new program record for attendance at CEFCU Arena earlier this season. As a part of Education Day, Illinois State saw 6,363 school children, staff, admin, and Redbird fans watched ISU take on UMSL. The previous record was set in 2010 during the WNIT tournament when breaking 6,075 fans saw California play the Redbirds.

– Graduate student guard Mary Crompton hit a three-pointer against Drake on Friday to record 1,000 career points with Illinois State. She is the 30th Redbird to hit 1,000 or more points in their career.

– The Redbirds have dedicated their 2022-23 season to former forward Simone Goods after she lost her battle with cancer in August of 2022. Goods finished her time as a Redbird in 2019 with All-MVC First Team honors as well as placing herself in the program’s top 25 for field goals made in a season (190), rebounds in a season (238), career free-throws (227), career blocks (51), and blocks in a season (33).