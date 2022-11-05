UNI Women’s basketball to open regular season Monday

UNI Women’s basketball vs. St. Thomas

5 pm | Nov. 7

Cedar Falls, Iowa | McLeod Center (6,650)

ESPN3 | Announcers TBA

Listen | Chris Kleinhaus-Schulz: Play-by-play

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Panthers start their 2022-24 campaign against the St. Thomas Tommies this week.

UNI will look to win their third straight season-opening game on Monday afternoon. The Panthers will get an earlier start as part of a doubleheader with men’s basketball to begin the week. Tickets to the Women’s game at 5 pm will get you into the men’s game against Wartburg at 7:30 pm

THE PANTHERS:

– The 2022-23 UNI Panther Women’s basketball team kicks off their regular season by welcoming the St. Thomas Tommies to Cedar Falls for the first time in program history.

– UNI played St. Thomas for the first time in program history last year in St. Paul. It was the Tommies’ first year as a Division I program with the Panthers being the second MVC team to play in program history.

– The Panthers have won their opening game of the regular season three out of the past five seasons. Those wins include tilts against St. Louis, North Dakota State, and Delaware. The Panthers were not able to complete wins against Iowa and IUPUI, both of which would be postseason teams in their respective seasons.

– UNI has a challenging non-conference schedule ahead of them in November and December. Six of those foes (Iowa State, Creighton, Tulane, Vanderbilt, South Dakota State, and Iowa) played in

postseason tournaments last year with four ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Poll (No. 4 Iowa, No. 8 Iowa State, No. 21 Creighton, and No. 23 South Dakota State).

THE TOMMY:

– St. Thomas is led by Head Coach Ruth Sinn into their second year of NCAA Division I play after a 7-21 campaign, including a 4-14 mark in the Summit League, last season.

– The Tommies bring back nine returners, including three starters, and welcome in six newcomers. Seniors Jordyn Glynn and Maggie Negaard, along with sophomore Jade Hill, were each consistent starters a year ago.

– The first NCAA DI win in program history for St. Thomas came against South Carolina State, 65-50, on Nov. 18 in Orangeburg, SC The Tommies will host their home opener Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 pm against the Bulldogs.

– The Tommies are led by Summit League All-Newcomer selections sophomore Jade Hill and Graduate transfer Erin Norling. Hill averaged 36.15 minutes over 28 games and led the entire Summit League in minutes per game while averaging 13.6 points and 3.0 assists per game.