UNI Women’s basketball suffers first MVC loss to Belmont

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – UNI Women’s basketball suffered its first Valley loss of the season in their first program Matchup with the Belmont Bruins 67-61.

A quiet second quarter and a turnover in the final 90 seconds would be the Panthers downfall against the Bruins on Sunday. UNI had its lowest outing from the floor this season but dominated on the glass. Guards Maya McDermott and Emerson Green combined for almost 60% of the Panthers scoring, with 36 points between the two.

The Panthers jumped out to an early eight-point lead at the McLeod Center with two three-pointers from guard Kamryn Finley. UNI would hold onto its lead for the majority of the quarter. But once Belmont got their offense going, there was little stopping the Bruins. An 11-3 run for Belmont would put the Panthers behind after 10 minutes of play.

It would be an ice-cold second quarter for UNI, only putting up seven points to the Bruins 16. The Panthers were only 2-17 from the floor and just 1-10 from three-point range. Outside of an Emerson Green free throw in the final minute and a half, UNI would be held scoreless for almost four minutes. Two free throws would be the Panthers only points in the final seven minutes of the first half.

UNI’s shooting would improve slightly in the third quarter as McDermott piled on 10 points in almost eight minutes of playing time. A trip to the line for Finley would get the Panthers back within single digits of Belmont early in the second half. The teams would go basket for basket with each other for most of the third. Four trips to the line for McDermott with two and-1s put UNI within striking distance. But the Bruins would end the quarter with a four-point play to go up by nine heading into the fourth.

The Panthers traded shots with Belmont early in the final frame but put on the pressure with an eight-point run midway through the quarter. Highlighted by threes from McDermott and center Cynthia Wolf , UNI made it a one-point game with just under six minutes to go. The Bruins put together a small run to be backed up by five.

But three straight baskets from Green, including a corner three, put the Panthers up by one. With just under two minutes left on the clock, UNI grew its lead to two on a free throw from McDermott. Belmont would tie the game back up on a layup, and would also make a three from a Panther turnover with 94 seconds to go. An and-1 play from the Bruins in the final 20 seconds put the game out of reach for UNI, handing the team its first MVC loss of the season.

The Panthers were only 18-58 (31.0%) from the floor and 7-23 (29.2%) behind the arc. UNI shot its best from the Charity stripe, going 18-26 (69.2%). The Panthers also had their lowest turnout from the bench with only two points, scored by a guard Cailyn Morgan . UNI did well on defense, winning the rebounding game 41-35 while recording five steals and six blocks.

McDermott and Green were the majority of the Panthers offense in their first meeting with the Bruins. McDermott recorded 19 points while Green had a season-high 17 points. Wolf led the team in rebounds with nine while Green was right behind her with six. Wolf also recorded a season-high in blocks with three while forward Grace Boffeli and McDermott both contributed two steals.

UP NEXT:

UNI will have a quick turnaround after Sunday’s loss. The Panthers will head to Des Moines on Wednesday to take on the MVC leaders, the Drake Bulldogs. Tipoff from the Knapp Center is set for 6 pm on Jan. 11.