UNI Women’s basketball Returns home for contest against Valparaiso

UNI Women’s basketball vs. Valparaiso

6 pm | Jan. 19

Cedar Falls, Iowa | McLeod Center (6,650)

ESPN+ | David Warrington: Play-by-play, Emily Hoeffert: Analyst

KXEL | Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-play

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Panthers return home on Thursday after another successful week on the road in MVC play.

UNI picked up two close wins this past week at Drake and Evansville to stay atop the Valley standings in their return to Cedar Falls. The Panthers welcome the Valparaiso Beacons to the McLeod Center on Thursday for their first Matchup of the year. UNI previously beat the Beacons at Hoops in the Heartland in Moline during the quarterfinals round, taking down Valpo 63-39 to move onto the semifinals.

THE PANTHERS:

– UNI had another successful week on the road with big wins against Drake and Evansville. The Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak to the Bulldogs in their 70-69 win at the Knapp Center on Wednesday. While UNI stayed perfect at Meeks Family Fieldhouse with its 18th straight win over the Aces.

– The Panthers set a season high for steals against the Aces on the 15th. UNI picked up 15 steals and was able to convert almost a dozen of those into points with 25 points off of turnovers.

– UNI Head Coach Tanya Warren will Coach her 500th game on Thursday evening against the Beacons. Warren is on her way to becoming the MVC all-time leader for games coached sitting just seven games behind current leader former Southern Illinois Head Coach Cindy Scott. Warren is on pace to pass Scott to become the all-time games-coached leader on Feb. 12, also against Valparaiso.

– Panther sophomore point guard Maya McDermott was tabbed as the MVC Player of the Week after double-digit performances against Drake and Evansville. McDermott hit the winning shot for UNI against Drake in a 19-point performance and added 12 more in Evansville.

THE BEACONS:

– Valparaiso enters Thursday’s Matchup with a 3-11 overall record and a conference record of 1-5. The Beacons picked up their first Valley win of the year on Sunday afternoon in a close contest against Missouri State. Valpo handed the Lady Bears their second MVC loss of the year with the 77-68 win.

– Along with their first conference win of the season, the Beacons picked up their first program win against Missouri State on Sunday. Valparaiso had lost 10 straight to the Lady Bears before its win this past week.

– Despite struggles closing out games, Valparaiso has several Offensive strengths in 22-23. The Beacons are in the Top 5 in the Valley in multiple shooting statistics including team field goal percentage (42.2%), team three-point field goal percentage (33.1%), and three-point field goals made (7.6).

– Beacons fifth-year point guard Ilysse Pitts had a career game against Missouri State over the weekend. The longest-tenured Valpo player put up a career-high 24 points with seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists.