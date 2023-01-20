UNI Women’s basketball ready for first conference game with UIC

UNI Women’s basketball vs. UIC

2 pm | Jan. 21

Cedar Falls, Iowa | McLeod Center (6,650)

ESPN 3 | David Warrington: Play-by-play, Alex Oakland-Cook: Analyst

UNIPanthers.com | Chris Kleinhaus-Schulz: Play-by-play

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Panthers will face their final new conference opponent of the year in a Saturday afternoon showdown.

UNI welcomes the UIC Flames to the McLeod Center for the first time since 2006 this weekend. The Panthers regularly played UIC in the non-conference portion of their season from the late 80s until the mid-2000s when the series ended. Now that the Flames are a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, UNI hopes to pick up where they left off in the series, on a three-game win streak.

THE PANTHERS:

– UNI had its best Offensive game of the year against Valparaiso, putting up 89 points for the largest scoring margin of the season. The Panthers were helped by a season-high shooting of 47.6% from three-point range.

– Almost the entire Panther lineup scored against the Beacons in their 89-56 win on Thursday evening. All 12 Panthers saw at least 7 minutes during the game, while 11 UNI players made at least one layup.

– Junior guard Cailyn Morgan matched her career scoring record on Thursday with 10 points. Morgan also shot 100% against Valpo, making all eight shots she took over 19 minutes.

– Freshman forward Ryley Goebel has been a star on defense for the Panthers this season. In their big win over Valparaiso, Goebel set a career-high in steals with seven and added two blocks. Goebel also contributed four points to UNI’s final score.

THE FLAMES:

– In its first year in the Valley, UIC has won three conference games with four losses after only winning three games the season prior. For the overall season, the Flames are 11-7 under new Head Coach, Ashleen Bracey.

– Flames Head Coach Ashleen Bracey is no stranger to the MVC. She spent her playing career with the Illinois State Redbirds from 2006-2010 and was a three-year starter. Bracey is in her first head coaching position after spending the past four seasons as an Assistant at Missouri under Head Coach Robin Pingeton, her Collegiate coach.

– UIC has seen quite the turnaround under Head Coach Bracey’s tutelage. After only winning three non-conference games in 2021-22, the Flames have put up 11 wins Midway through the 22-23 season, including three Valley wins. The nine-win turnaround is one of the best in the nation, along with Virginia (9), East Tennessee (8), and Illinois (8).

– The Flames are led by sophomore guard Jaida McCloud, the only player averaging double-figures for UIC. McCloud leads the Flames in points, averaging 16.3 points a game, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.7 steals.