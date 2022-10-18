UNI Women’s basketball picked fifth in preseason poll

ST LOUIS — The Panthers have been selected to finish fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) by league coaches, sports information directors, and media members.

Newcomers Belmont has been tabbed as the preseason favorites with 32 first place votes and 508 total points. UNI was selected fifth with 393 points just four points behind Murray State in a close preseason race. The top five teams selected by coaches, SIDs, and media include Belmont, Illinois State (seven first place votes, 444 points), Drake (six first place votes, 438 points), Murray State (two first place votes, 397 points), and UNI.

The Preseason All-Conference team includes two players from Drake (Grace Berg and Megan Meyer), Evansville’s Abby Feit, Illinois State’s DeAnna Wilson, Murray State’s Katelyn Young, and Preseason Player of the Year Destinee Wells from Belmont. Wells averaged 16.7 points per game and 4.5 assists per game a year ago, along with being a first-team All-OVC performer.

The Panthers return to action at the McLeod Center for an exhibition game in two weeks on November 1 against D3 Cornell College. UNI’s season begins officially in 21 days on Monday, Nov. 7 for a game at home against the St. Louis Bilikens.

2022-2023 MVC Preseason Poll

Rank Team (1st-place votes) Points

1. Belmont (32)……………………………..508

2. Illinois State (7)…………………………… 444

3. Drake (6) …………………………………….. 438

4. Murray State (2)……………………………397

5. SLEEP………………………………………… …….393

6.Missouri State (1) …………………………388

7. Southern Illinois……………………………..270

8. Indiana State……………………………..257

9. Evansville ……………………………………207

10. Valparaiso ……………………………………197

11. Bradley ………………………………………. 133

12. UIC ………………………………………. …….112