UNI Women’s basketball has its first true road test against South Dakota State

UNI Women’s basketball at South Dakota State

7 pm | December 3

Brookings, SD | Frost Arena (6,100)

GoJacks.com | Scotty Kwas or Brad Peterson: Play-by-play

BROOKINGS, SD — The Panthers will have their first road test of the season this weekend as they make their way north to South Dakota.

UNI will take on the receiving votes South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Frost Arena on Saturday evening. The Panthers will play a late game against the Jackrabbits due to South Dakota State football playing Delaware in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The last time UNI was at Frost Arena, South Dakota State pulled away with an 11-point win after a 26-point third quarter. The Panthers will look to get their first win at Frost Arena since 1981.

THE PANTHERS:

– UNI went a perfect 2 for 2 at the Cancun Challenge this past week in Mexico. With two wins the Panthers brought their record in the tournament to 3-1. UNI had a big win over Tulane to start the tournament, cruising past the Green Wave 82-60. The Panthers also had their first Power 5 win in three years after guard Emerson Green sank a last-second three to beat Vanderbilt 65-63

– The Panthers appeared in this week’s CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 (Nov. 29) poll. UNI came in at No. 22 while two other Valley teams made the Top 25. Drake is at No. 7 in the poll while Illinois State comes in at No. 8, with four other MVC teams receiving votes.

– UNI continues to climb the rankings in three-pointers per game after having 14 against Tulane on Thursday. The Panthers are 31st in the Nation for treys a game, averaging 8.7 through six games.

– With 15 points against Tulane, senior Panther guard Cam Finley now has over a thousand career points. She becomes the 27th Panther to record at least 1,000 points in five years. Finley is also looking at moving up the record book in three-point attempts as she started the season in the Top 10 with 455.

THE JACKRABBITS:

– After a strong start to the season, South Dakota State holds an even record at 4-4. The Jackrabbits are currently on a two-game losing skid after a big upset win over No. 10 Louisville at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis holiday tournament in the Bahamas. The win over the Cardinals was SDSU’s first win against a Top 10 team since moving to Division 1 in 2004-05.

– While the Jackrabbits have struggled recently while on the road, SDSU continues to shine at home in Frost Arena. South Dakota State has only lost one game in Brookings against No. 21 Creighton to open the season on Monday, Nov. 7.

– Saturday’s game will be South Dakota State’s first at home in over two weeks. The Jackrabbits have been on the road for five games. Those road cones included some in the Bahamas and a West Coast swing with stops in Washington and Montana.

– The Jackrabbits are led by two players scoring in double-digits. Redshirt senior forward Myah Selland leads the team in points, averaging 14.8 a game. She also leads South Dakota State in rebounds with a 6.9 average. SDSU’s other double-digit scorer is sophomore guard Haleigh Timmer, who averages 10.0 points a game.