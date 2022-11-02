UNI Women’s basketball Downs Cornell in exhibition game

Next Game: St. Thomas (Minn.) 11/7/2022 | 5 PM Nov. 07 (Mon) / 5 PM St. Thomas (Minn.) History

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Panthers showed off a new lineup against the Cornell Rams in a 97-46 win Tuesday night.

UNI had their only exhibition game of the season at the McLeod Center to kick off November. The Panthers shot over 50% from the floor and at the free throw line in their first full game of the 2022-23 season while having multiple contributions from the bench. After a close first half, a 30+ point third quarter sealed the game for UNI Mostly with players from the bench.

Four UNI players had a double-digit performance on Tuesday evening. Guards Maya McDermott and Riley Wright and forwards Grace Boffeli and Ryley Goebel reached the 10+ point mark through 40 minutes. Boffeli notched a double-double as well with 18 points and 11 rebounds, continuing a trend from the 2021-22 season.

Wright and Goebel debuted for the Panthers with Wright excelling from behind the arc making three of four attempted treys. McDermott led the team in assists with five while Wright had four steals. UNI shot 38-72 from the floor (52.8%), 15-36 from three-point range (41.7%), and 6-9 (66.7%) from the free throw line.

The Panthers begin the regular season in a week against the St. Thomas Tommies. UNI played the Tommies for the first time in program history last year in a 103-62 beat down on the road. The Panthers get to host St. Thomas at the McLeod Center this season on Monday, Nov. 7 with tipoff set for 5 pm