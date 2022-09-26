Uni Watch Soccer Jerseys Now Available

With the World Cup coming up this fall, I’m excited to announce that I’ve collaborated with longtime Uni Watch Reader Austin Chen, who produces uniforms under his Equipt Studios brand, on the first-ever Uni Watch soccer jerseys. We’ve offered two designs — Striped and Sash — and are taking orders for them over the next two weeks for delivery around the start of the World Cup. I may not know much about soccer, but I know what I like, and I really love how these turned out!

Some notes:

Both designs are available with either a plain back ($50) or your choice of number and NOB ($60). Here are the back treatments for each design (as you can see, the Uni Watch winged stirrup is Embedded in the base of each numeral):

Order both designs and you’ll automatically get a $10 discount.

For both designs, the inner collar has contrasting neck taping and the Uni Watch mantra:

Those are the basics. We’re taking pre-orders on these from now through Oct. 7 — that’s next Friday — for delivery around the start of the World Cup. Here’s where you can order the Striped design and the Sash design.

My thanks, as always, for your consideration of our products.

(Special thanks to Austin Chen for being so great to work with, and also to our own Jamie Rathjen for consulting on this project.)