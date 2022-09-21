UNI volleyball begins MVC play at Valparaiso, UIC

UNI volleyball at Valparaiso

6 p.m. CT | Sept. 23

UNI volleyball at UIC

5 pm CT | Sept. 24

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The UNI Panther volleyball team begins the next segment of its 2022 season with the opening of Missouri Valley Conference play this week. UNI starts off MVC action away from home with its league opener Friday at Valparaiso followed by Saturday’s road tilt at conference newcomer UIC. The Panthers are coming off a second-place finish at Iowa’s Hawkeye Invitational last week and closed the nonconference slate with a 7-6 record.

UNI defeated North Florida and South Dakota State this past Friday before falling to Iowa in Saturday’s tournament finale. Sydney Petersen was tabbed as the Hawkeye Invitational Defensive MVP and also earned Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week recognition. Emily Holterhaus and Inga Rotto received spots on the Hawkeye Invitational All-Tournament Team. During the match with Iowa, Tyler Alden became the 11th Panther in program history to reach the 2,000-assist threshold.

VALPARAISO BEACONS

• UNI holds a commanding 14-4 record all-time against the Beacons although Valparaiso has won the last four meetings.

• Since Valparaiso joined the MVC in 2017, the Panthers are 8-4 against the Beacons.

• Picked fifth in the MVC preseason poll, Valparaiso is the league’s only unbeaten team at 12-0. The Beacons most recently defeated Incarnate Word, UTSA, and Houston Baptist last week in San Antonio.

• Libero Emma Hickey leads the Beacons with 5.11 digs per set this season ranking 12th in the nation.

• Valparaiso made the Deepest postseason run of any MVC team last season with a runner-up finish to UNLV in the 2021 NIVC.

UIC FLAMES

• UNI leads the all-time series against UIC, 10-3. While the Flames won the last meeting in 2015, the Panthers won 10 in a row from 1982-2005.

• The Panthers meet UIC for the first time as MVC members this Saturday night in Chicago. UNI previously played the Flames as a conference opponent from 1982-90 as a member of the Mid-Continent Conference (now known as the Summit League).

• UIC was selected third in the MVC preseason poll in their first season in the league. The Flames are off to an 8-4 start with recent wins over Loyola and DePaul at the Chicago Cup.

• Martina Delucchi leads the MVC with 4.11 kills per set. As a team, UIC ranks second in the conference in team hitting percentage (.247).

• Playing their final season in the Horizon League, the Flames finished the 2021 season with a 20-12 record and won their conference tournament before falling to top-ranked Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Championship.

PANTHER NOTES