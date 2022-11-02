UNI soccer to play Missouri State in MVC semifinal Matchup

UNI Soccer vs. Missouri State

3 p.m Nov. 3

Valparaiso, Ind. | Brownfield (5,000)

ESPN+ | Brian Bedo: Play-by-play, Dave Dir: Analyst

VALPARAISO, Ind. — The Panthers will play their first semifinal game in five years on Thursday afternoon against the Missouri State Bears.

UNI soccer will try to win their first postseason game against Missouri State since 2015 at Brown Field. The Panthers have played the Bears five times in the MVC Tournament with a slight edge in matchups with three wins and two losses. The last time the two teams met in the postseason was in 2017 in Springfield, where Missouri State edged out UNI 1-0 in the tournament Championship game. The Panthers will look to avenge that loss and their regular season loss to the Bears on Thursday.

THE PANTHERS:

– UNI beat the UIC Flames 1-1 in a penalty kick Shootout where UNI made all four shots they took on Sunday afternoon. The overtime win sends the Panthers to their first semifinal game since they made a run all the way to the Championship final in 2017.

– The Panthers head to Valparaiso for the first time this season. While UNI won’t be playing the Beacons yet, they will be on Valpo’s home field, Brown Field for a neutral site game.

– UNI had their first game to go all the way to penalty kicks since the MVC Tournament in 2018. This is the first time the Panthers have won a game in penalty kicks since 2011 when they beat Creighton 5-3 in the quarterfinal round.

– Junior goalkeeper Caitlin Richards made a season high 10 saves on Sunday against UIC. Richards kept the Panthers in the game all the way to a shootout, with a .916 save percentage.

THE BEARS:

– Missouri State will play its first game of the tournament on Thursday against UNI. The Bears earned a two-round bye as the second seed in the MVC and haven’t played a game since Oct. 23.

– The Bears have won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament twice before in 2000 and 2017.

– Missouri State has reached postseason play for the first time since 2019. The last time the Bears were in the MVC Tournament, they lost in the semifinals 4-3 to Illinois State. Only three players on Missouri State’s current roster have played minutes in the MVC Tournament.

– The Bears are led by Hailey Chambliss (Fr., F/M, Eureka, Mo.) in goals (6) and points (14). In the MVC, she’s tied for first in points (with Valparaiso’s Addy Joiner), second in goals, and second in goals per game (0.33).