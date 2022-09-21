UNI soccer to play first road match against Illinois State

UNI Soccer vs. Illinois State

6 pm | Sept. 22

Normal, Ill. | Adelaide Street Field

ESPN+ | Jonathan Matthes: Play-by-play

NORMAL, Ill. — UNI soccer will play their first road game of the season against a nearby conference opponent.

After winning in overtime last season against the Illinois State Redbirds, the Panthers will look to get the job done in regulation on Thursday evening. It will be UNI’s first night game of the season after playing the first eight games at home during the day. The Panthers hope to get back in the win column with a solid performance in Illinois.

THE PANTHERS:

– UNI soccer began the Missouri Valley Conference season with a heartbreaking loss to the Valparaiso Beacons. After keeping the Beacons away from the net for over 85 minutes, Valpo would get the lone goal of the game in the 86th minute.

– The Panthers hit the road for the first time this season after an eight game homestand to start 2022. The eight games at home is now the longest in program history.

– The Panthers have played 383 minutes without a goal over the past four games. UNI currently sits at a 383:39 scoreless streak with its last goal coming against St. Ambrose on Aug. 28 in the 67th minute. Despite not finding the back of the net, the Panthers have been keeping pace in chances, averaging 13.38 shots per game and 6.25 shots on goal per game.

– Freshman forward Sydney Burskey still sits in the Top Three in the Valley for assists numbers despite not scoring in the past four games. Burskey is second in both assists per game and total assists.

THE REDBIRDS:

– Illinois State struggled to begin the 2022 season but were able to string together two back to back wins at the end of their nonconference season. The Redbirds dropped their first MVC game of the year to UIC to bring their current season record to 2-7-0.

– The Redbirds are being led by new Head Coach Marisa Kresge in her first season running a program. Kresge spent the past four seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Wisconsin Badgers, where she played Collegiate soccer from 2013-16.

– Despite the loss to UIC on Sunday, Illinois State has played its best Offensive soccer of the season in the past two weeks. The Redbirds set season-high marks for shots (25 at W. Illinois), shots on goal (12 at W. Illinois), goals (5 vs Lindenwood), and corner kicks (9 at Western Illinois) to finish off the nonconference season .

– The Redbirds have the MVC’s assist leader in freshman forward Hillary Griffin. Griffin has five helpers on the season and seven points, tied for most on the team with senior forward Allison Baker.