UNI soccer to play final regular season road match at UIC

UNI soccer at UIC

6 p.m. | October 13

Chicago | Flames Field

ESPN+

CHICAGO — The Panthers look to finish the away portion of the season with an unbeaten record later this week.

UNI soccer will play at Flames Field for only the second time in seven years for their first Missouri Valley Conference Matchup on Thursday evening. UIC joined the Valley over the summer with Belmont and Murray State after spending 27 years in the Horizon League. The two teams had a non-conference home-and-home series in 2014 and 2015, with the Panthers taking the only win of the two-game series.

THE PANTHERS:

– UNI gets to end the season with games against the newest Missouri Valley Conference members. Over the next two weeks, the Panthers will play at UIC while welcoming Murray State and Belmont to Cedar Falls next week to round out regular season play. UNI currently sits at eighth in the Valley with a 1-2-4 conference record.

– The Panthers went from one of their most penalized outings of the season to one of their least this week. UNI picked up 13 fouls against the Bulldogs but were only called for three against the Salukis on Sunday.

– Along with Sunday’s match, UNI continues to be one of the least penalized teams in the nation. The Panthers lead the MVC with the fewest fouls per game at 6.64. They are also currently 16th among Division 1 schools for lowest foul average.

– The Panthers continue to set program records for tie games after two more draws this week against Drake and Southern Illinois. UNI is currently on a tie streak of four games, with three of those four games

ending in a 1-1 score. The Panthers currently have the longest active tie streak at the NCAA Division 1 level.

THE FLAMES:

– UIC has heated up in the final stretch of the fall season, taking a point in each of its last four games. The Flames currently have a 3-5-4 record but are 3-1-2 through the conference season.

– The Flames are also undefeated (2-0) at home in Valley play with three of their last four matches coming at home. Going back to 2021, the Flames are 3-1-1 in their last five home conference matches and have a 2-2-1 home record on the season.

– UIC’s redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Keiser was named the MVC Goalkeeper of the Week by conference office staff. Keiser kept her sheet clean for 180 minutes this week, leading UIC to a pair of shutout wins, lowering her goals-against average to .900. Keiser currently has five total shutouts on the season.

– Offensively the Flames are led by midfielder Sophia James with six points off three goals. Only one other player has multiple goals this season for UIC, forward Frankie Frericks with two.