UNI soccer to finish regular season at home against Belmont

UNI soccer vs. Belmont

12 pm | October 23

Cedar Falls, Iowa | UNI Soccer Field

ESPN3 | Tim Harwood: Play-by-play, Spencer Steffy: Analyst

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Panthers get to close out the regular season with a home match against the Belmont Bruins.

UNI soccer will see its last unfamiliar foe this season when welcoming the Belmont Bruins to town on Sunday afternoon. The match has playoff implications for the Panthers as they fight to secure a higher seed in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Tournament next week. Currently, UNI could be seeded as high as fifth or as low as eighth depending on Sunday’s results across the league. The Bruins will be fighting to have a spot in the tournament on Sunday as a loss could send Belmont out of postseason contention. It will be a fight to the finish for both squads in their first matchup in over 20 years.

THE PANTHERS:

– UNI soccer has seen the Bruins only once before in program history. Belmont was once a satellite program for the MVC in Women’s soccer in 2000. The Panthers were victorious in their Lone Matchup with the Bruins, posting a 1-0 shutout in Cedar Falls.

– The Panthers haven’t lost a game this season when scoring two or more goals. UNI has a record of 5-0-1 through 16 games this season when scoring two-plus goals.

– UNI set a program record for ties throughout the conference portion of the season. The Panthers have recorded six ties in 16 games, breaking the previous record of five ties set in 2015.

– Junior goalkeeper Caitlin Richards now has four shutouts under her belt after making seven saves against the Racers. Richards is now tied for fourth in the MVC for shutouts with Southern Illinois keeper Maddy Alaluf.

THE BRUINS:

– Belmont holds an even 5-5-5 record on the season while 3-4-2 in conference action coming into their final game with the Panthers. The Bruins suffered a shutout loss to Drake earlier this week and will look to finish off the year with a win and a spot in the postseason against UNI.

– The Bruins lead the MVC in three goalkeeper categories, goals against average (.786) and save percentage (.869). Belmont’s save percentage is good for 13th in the Nation as well as leading the conference.

– Belmont’s goalkeeper Sarah Doyle is having a record season, leading the MVC in goals against average (.801), save percentage (.857), and saves per game (4.71). She’s also been named MVC Goalkeeper of the Week three times with the most recent Honor coming on October 3rd.

– On offense, the Bruins are led by two players, forward Leah Firson and forward/midfielder Maci Pekmezian. Both players have three goals and one assist on the season for seven points. Belmont has one other three-goal scorer in forward Anna Sweeney while three other players have a goal each.