UNI soccer to celebrate Senior Day against St. Thomas

UNI soccer vs. St. Thomas

4 pm | Sept. 5

Cedar Falls, Iowa | UNI Soccer Field

ESPN+ | Tim Harwood: Play-by-play, Spencer Steffy: Analyst

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI soccer will look to bounce back after its first loss of the season in a game against St. Thomas University.

The Panthers will play the Tommies for only the second time in program history on Monday afternoon. It will be the first time St. Thomas has visited Cedar Falls and played at UNI Soccer Field. In the team’s first meeting during the 2021 season in St. Paul, the teams fought to a two-overtime 0-0 tie. With new overtime rules in effect for the 2022 season, UNI will look to not end this year’s game without a goal in 90 minutes.

THE PANTHERS:

– UNI will Honor its four Seniors at Monday’s game against St. Thomas. The Panthers Seniors include forwards Kennedy Rieken forward Sophia Meier midfielder Lizzie Mewes , and goalkeeper Brittany Bentheimer. The Senior Day presentation will be held before the game at 4 pm

– Despite being shutout on Thursday against South Dakota State, the Panthers lead the MVC in Offensive categories. UNI has the most points per game, assists, goals, points, and win-loss-tied percentage in the league.

– UNI had its first loss of the season to SDSU on Thursday afternoon. The Panthers couldn’t get past the Jackrabbits stifling defense to have more than half a dozen chances against their goalkeeping duo.

– Panther forward Sydney Burskey currently leads the Missouri Valley Conference in two different categories. Burskey averages the most assists per game in the Valley along with the most total assists at 0.60 and three respectively.

THE TOMMY:

– St. Thomas has started the year with a 2-1-1 record and a postponed game. The Tommies season opener against UW-Green Bay was postponed on Aug. 18 after playing 53 minutes due to lighting. The game will be resumed on Sept. 29 with St. Thomas leading 2-0.

– The Tommies have not allowed a first-half goal in its last six games dating back to 2021. In 21 games of the DI era, St. Thomas has allowed just 26 goals (one this season in four games).

– St. Thomas has scored three goals so far and allowed one. Sophomore CamrynRintoul has scored two, and sophomore Arianna Sanchez has tallied one. Two other St. Thomas sophomores have one assist each: Abby Brantner and Mariah Nguyen.