UNI soccer to begin Indiana road swing in Evansville

UNI soccer vs. Evansville

6 pm | Sept. 29

Evansville, Ind. | Arad McCutchan Stadium (2,500)

ESPN+

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Panthers hope to get back to their road warrior ways on Thursday evening in Indiana.

UNI soccer will make the eight hour trip to Evansville this week to face the Purple Aces on the road. The Panthers were victorious in their first road match of the season, taking down Illinois State 3-0. UNI looks to continue the trend of winning on the road while in southern Indiana. Last time the two teams met in Cedar Falls, the Aces took a 2-0 win back to Evansville. The Panthers will hope to do the same this season on the road.

THE PANTHERS:

– UNI soccer split their second week of conference action 1-1. The Panthers picked up a 3-0 win against Illinois State on the road but dropped a home game to Missouri State 2-0.

– Despite being shutout in five games this season, UNI leads the MVC in goals scored on the season. When the Panthers score in a game, they average 3 goals through 90 minutes.

– Junior forward Lauren Heinsch is in the top Offensive spot for the Panthers after scoring a goal on Thursday night. Heinsch leads UNI with six points on the season along with being at the top of the team’s shots and shots on goal list.

– Freshman midfielder Caroline Hazen made her first conference goal of the season this week against the Redbirds. In the 54th minute Hazen took the ball off a missed dive from Illinois State’s goalkeeper to Bury the Panthers third goal of the game. Along with picking up her second career goal, Hazen helped UNI in other areas of the offense with five shots and two on goal.

THE ACES:

– Evansville has struggled Midway through the season with a 1-5-3 record and a canceled game. In conference play the Aces are 0-2-1 with their lone tie coming against Murray State over the past weekend.

– The Aces have only recently returned home to Arda McCutchan Stadium. Before its game against Murray State on Sunday, Evansville had spent five consecutive games on the road, making stops in Missouri, Illinois, and local Indiana schools.

– Evansville’s roster is dominated by upperclassmen this season. UE Returns 21 players from 2021, led by Preseason All-MVC fifth-year senior forward Emily Ormson who earned first-team all-Valley honors in 2021.

– Ormson leads the Aces in 2022 with five points off two goals and one assist. Ormson also leads Evansville in shots with 17 and is the only Purple Ace to have over a dozen shots on goal.