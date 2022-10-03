UNI soccer ties against Indiana State

Next Game: Drake 10/6/2022 | 3 PM ESPN+ October 06 (Thu) / 3 PM Drake History

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Panthers best shooting output of the season wasn’t quite enough to give them the win on Sunday afternoon against the Indiana State Sycamores.

UNI played to a 1-1 tie against Indiana State in a high-octane match out at Memorial Stadium. The Panthers found the back of the net in the first half off a corner kick but wouldn’t Hang onto the lead as the Sycamores put on the pressure in the second. This is the first time since 2018 UNI has had two straight tie finishes and the first time since 2016 against Missouri Valley Conference opponents.

The Panthers dominated the first 45 minutes of the game in Terre Haute. UNI had 10 shot attempts with 70% of those landing on goal. Forward Lauren Heinsch continued to lead the way for the Panthers with three shots on goal in the half, including a very close chance in front of the net in the 22nd minute.

But it would be a freshman forward Sydney Burskey credited with UNI’s only goal of the afternoon in the 38th minute. Burskey took a corner kick for UNI that found its way to two other Panthers before going into the net off the back of a Sycamore defender. Midfielder Maddie Eastus and defender Maddie Celarek were credited with the assists on the goal from Burskey.

UNI would continue its barrage of the net in the second half with 10 more shots and three on goal. But despite several chances, the Panthers would only come away with the Lone goal. Indiana State would tie the game up in the final 15 minutes as midfielder Ella Gorrie was able to get the ball off her thigh following a corner kick save.

The Panthers led the game in shots (20) and assists (2) while tying the Sycamores in shots on goal (10), and saves (9). Heinsch had a team-leading eight shots through 83 minutes of action while forward Ashley Harrington midfielder Olivia Knoepfle midfielder Jaylie Hicklin and forward Sophia Meier had multi-shot games. Goalkeeper Caitlin Richards made nine saves for a .900 save percentage.

UP NEXT:

UNI Returns to its home field for a Matchup with its in-state rival, the Drake Bulldogs. Kickoff from UNI Soccer Field against the Bulldogs on Thursday, Oct. is set for 3 pm