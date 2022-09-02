UNI soccer suffers first loss to South Dakota State

Next Game: University of St. Thomas 9/5/2022 | 4 PM ESPN+ Sept. 05 (Mon) / 4 PM University of St. Thomas History

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI soccer couldn’t find a way past South Dakota State’s defense in a 3-0 loss Thursday afternoon.

The Panthers were able to find some chances but didn’t get to the back of the net through 90 minutes against the Jackrabbits. SDSU’s quick speed and stifling defense left UNI with little room to work with, but the Panthers had 11 shots through the game. Five of UNI’s shots made their way to the goalkeeping duo of Hailee Fischer and Rachel Preston.

The first chance at the net for the Panthers came from forward Kennedy Rieken is a long shot near midfield in the 15th minute. UNI would get one more shot on goal in the first half going into the second down by one.

The Panthers would get three more shots on goal in the second half, but two goals by South Dakota State in the first eight minutes put the game out of reach. Both teams subbed in several younger players in the final half. UNI brought 20 different players on the field with all 20 recording at least five minutes of action.

Defender Allison Whitaker and midfielder Maddie Celarek were the only two Panthers to play all 90 minutes of Thursday’s game. Midfielder Olivia Knoepfle had two shots to lead the team with one landing on goal. Nine other Panthers recorded a shot while five had a shot on target (Knoepfle, Rieken, Macy Smith , Lizzie Mewes , Sophia Meier ). Goalkeeper Caitlin Richards played all 90 minutes and made four saves in the loss.

UP NEXT:

UNI gets the weekend off before returning to the field to take on St. Thomas Monday, Sept. 5. Monday’s game will be Senior Day, honoring the Panthers four players graduating in the spring. Kickoff for the game is set for 4 pm from UNI Soccer Field.