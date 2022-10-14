UNI soccer sets program tie record against UIC

Next Game: Murray State 10/20/2022 | 3 PM ESPN+ October 20 (Thu) / 3 PM Murray State History

CHICAGO — The Panthers will have an unbeaten away record for the 2022 season after a 0-0 draw with UIC on Thursday night.

In UNI’s lowest Offensive outing of the season, the Panther defense and starting goalkeeper Caitlin Richards was able to hold the Flames scoreless through 90 minutes. UNI is now on a five-game tie streak, the longest active streak in the nation while setting a program record for most ties in a season (six).

Northern Iowa had two chances at the net in Thursday’s game at UIC. Senior forward Kennedy Rieken had UNI’s first shot of the game towards the end of the first half. In the 43rd minute, Rieken took a long chance on the left side of the field a foot away from the penalty box. Flames goalkeeper Lauren Keiser saved Rieken’s attempt in the middle of the net.

The Panthers’ second and final shot at the net was taken by the freshman midfielder Caroline Hazen in the 74th minute. Hazen found the ball in a similar spot as Rieken but took an attempt from further back. Hazen’s shot went to the left side of the net where it was saved by Keiser.

Richards made eight saves in her third shutout of the year against the Flames. Richards faced more shots from UIC as the game went on, making three saves in the first half and then five in the second. In the final five minutes, Richards had two touches on the ball jumping to get both out of scoring range.

Hazen was the only Panther to have multiple shots against UIC with two. Reiken and senior midfielder Lizzie Mewes had the other two shots of the game for UNI.

UP NEXT:

The Panthers return home to Cedar Falls for their final games of the season. UNI will get the rest of the week off before playing the Murray State Racers at home on Thursday, Oct. 20. Thursday’s match will be the first time the two programs have played one another with kickoff set for 3 pm