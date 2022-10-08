UNI soccer Returns to the road against Southern Illinois

UNI soccer vs. Southern Illinois

1 pm | October 9

Carbondale, Ill. | Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Panthers look to keep their unbeaten streak on the road going on Sunday against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

Sunday’s game will only be the second time UNI has visited Carbondale for soccer. Last time the Panthers faced off against the Salukis in Illinois was the spring COVID season in 2021 that ended in a 5-0 shutout for UNI. Southern Illinois comes into Sunday’s game having their best season yet at 6-3-2.

THE PANTHERS:

– UNI soccer picked up its third straight tie on Thursday against Drake. In a heated match the Panthers set a new program record for most ties in a row and are two ties away from setting a season record.

– The Panthers had a physical outing on Thursday against the Drake Bulldogs. The two teams combined for 30 fouls, only the second game this season that the Panthers have seen that many fouls from an official.

– Sunday’s match against Southern Illinois is the only untelevised game of the season for UNI. The Salukis soccer program is the newest in the MVC being established only in 2021. The program currently shares a facility with the track and field team.

– Senior forward Sophia Meier scored her first goal of the season against Drake on Thursday. In the 65th minute, Meier received the ball off a quick right-footed pass from forward Lauren Heinsch . Meier chipped the ball past the Bulldogs goalkeeper and just ahead of a Drake defender to put it in the back of the net.

THE SALUKIS:

– Southern Illinois is 6-3-2 overall and 3-1-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play heading into a three match homestand starting with their game against the Panthers.

– The Salukis carry a two-game winning streak into Sunday afternoon’s game. In their last outing, Southern Illinois defeated Indiana State, 1-0, on Thursday night in Indiana.

– Southern Illinois leads the conference in goals per game (1.27) and has the third-best goals against average (1.09).

– The Salukis are led offensively by four different players. Emma Spotak, Christy Murauskis, Liz Brechtel, and Kaitlin DuCharme are tied for the team lead in goals with two goals apiece. Six other Salukis have scored one time.