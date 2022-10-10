UNI soccer plays to third 1-1 tie against Southern Illinois

Next Game: at UIC 10/13/2022 | 6 P.M ESPN+ October 13 (Thu) / 6 PM at UIC History

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Panthers continue to set program records for tie games with another draw against Southern Illinois.

UNI soccer Struck early in its road match against the Salukis but couldn’t Hang onto the lead for two points. The Panthers had one of their least penalized games of the season after having one of their most physical matches earlier this week. UNI only collected three fouls in Carbondale, while Southern Illinois picked up 11 through 90 minutes.

Midfielder Siri Ott was the Panthers’ Lone goal scorer of the afternoon. Ott found the ball early in the first half as UNI was awarded the first corner kick of the game in the 10th minute. Shortly after the corner kick, Ott found the ball just inside the penalty box on the left side. She took a quick right-footed shot that found the back of the net in the upper right corner.

The goal was Ott’s second of the season, making her the fifth Panther with multiple goals in 2022. Overall UNI has had nine separate players score a goal through 14 games this season. The Panthers continued to get shots off in the first half, with two separate attempts at the net.

But it was a second-half goal from Southern Illinois that brought the game to a draw. The Salukis scored in the 63rd minute off a shot in front of the goal box that snuck in the lower right corner just behind the goalkeeper Brittney Bentheimer .

The Panthers led in possession time during the game, having the ball 53% of the time. The offense for UNI was spread throughout the roster as forward Lauren Heinsch and midfielder Caroline Hazen being the only two Panthers with multiple shots on the day. Five other UNI players (Ott, Sydney Burskey , Ashley Harrington , Payton Nolan , Sophia Balistreri ) would take a shot each through 90 minutes. Goalkeeper Brittney Bentheimer spent 90 minutes in goal for the Panthers, making four saves in her first complete game of the season.

UP NEXT:

UNI Returns to the road and Illinois next week in a midweek matchup with new Missouri Valley Conference member UIC. While the Flames are new to the conference, the Panthers have matched up with UIC in previous seasons. UNI Returns to a newly rebuilt Flames Field on Thursday, Oct. 13 with kickoff set for 6 pm