UNI soccer falls to St. Thomas on Senior Day

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Panthers struggled to get quality chances on the St. Thomas Tommies in a 3-0 loss on Monday afternoon.

UNI soccer didn’t have the result it was hoping for on Senior Day against St. Thomas. Despite having quality chances in the second half, the Panthers couldn’t get a shot past Tommie goalkeeper Annie Bantner. UNI recorded five shots on goal through 90 minutes as goalkeepers Brittany Bentheimer and Caitlin Richards split time in the net.

St. Thomas scored Midway through the first half and was able to quickly double its lead in the second. A third and final goal in the 79th minute would put the game out of reach for the Panthers.

All four Seniors started the game for UNI, mixing up its starting lineup for the first time this season. Bentheimer stepped in goal for her first start and appearance of the year, making two saves on three shots through 45 minutes of action.

Forward Kennedy Rieken started her sixth game of the season and had one shot on goal while being on the pitch for 81 minutes. Forward Sophia Meier and midfielder Lizzie Mewes made their first starts of the season for Senior Day. Neither player found the net but did combine for 104 minutes of playing time.

Junior forward Ashley Harrington led the Panthers on offense with three shots and two on goal. Sophomore midfielder Olivia Knoepfle also recorded multiple shots with two while five other UNI players had a shot ( Lauren Heinsch Rieken, Jaylie Hicklin , Caroline Hazen and Sydney Burskey ). Defender Maddie Celarek and midfielder Siri Ott were the only two Panthers to play all 90 minutes on Monday.

UP NEXT:

UNI Returns to action for an in-state Matchup on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Panthers will welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes to UNI Soccer Field for a 1 pm kickoff.