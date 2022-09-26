UNI soccer falls to Missouri State

Next Game: at Evansville 9/29/2022 | 6 P.M ESPN+ Sept. 29 (Thu) / 6 PM at Evansville History

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Panthers weren’t able to find their offense from earlier this week in a 2-0 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

Despite leading in possession time during both halves, UNI soccer struggled to find chances at the net against Missouri State. A goal early by the Bears in the third minute would make it an Uphill climb for the Panthers through 90 minutes.

Missouri State grabbed its second goal later in the first half during the 33rd minute. Forward Iraria Arrue found the back of the net off a pass in front of the goal box, beating the goalkeeper Caitlin Richards to the left side. UNI had three chances at the net in the second half but couldn’t convert in the final 45 minutes of the game.

Forward Lauren Heinsch again led the Panthers on offense with five shots and three shots on goal. Heinsch had UNI’s first shot on goal of the game in the 24th minute followed by two in the second half. Midfielders Jaylie Hicklin and Caroline Hazen had the other two shots on goal in the game for the Panthers in the 44th and 61st minutes respectively.

UP NEXT:

The Panthers go back on the road for two games in Indiana next week. They’ll make their first stop in Evansville for a midweek game against the Aces on Thursday, Sept. 29. Kickoff at Arad McCutchan Stadium is set for 6 pm on Thursday evening.

