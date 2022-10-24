UNI soccer ends the regular season with a 0-0 tie against Belmont

Next Game: vs. Belmont 10/27/2022 | 2 PM October 27 (Thu) / 2 PM vs. Belmont History

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Panthers didn’t allow a shot in their final game of the regular season against the Belmont Bruins.

Starting goalkeeper Caitlin Richards earned her third shutout in a row in UNI’s 0-0 draw against Belmont on Sunday afternoon. It was a Windy final match at UNI Soccer Field as the Panther defense had their best outing of the year. UNI kept the Bruins from getting a shot off through 90 minutes, the first such effort for the Panthers in over five years.

Along with their best defensive outing of the year, UNI kept up the pace on offense as well. The Panthers took 12 attempts throughout the game with four getting on net and several going just wide. Forward Ashley Harrington led all UNI players with five shots overall and one landing on goal.

The Panthers had their first real chance at the net in the 20th minute. Harrington recorded her one shot on goal from the right side of the goal box off a cross pass from forward Sophia Meier . Bruins goalkeeper Sarah Doyle made a diving save to keep the game scoreless.

Only six minutes later midfielder Lizzie Mewes would get her one chance of the game at the top of the penalty arc. Mewes booted the shot on goal from nearly 20 yards out, forcing a jumping save from Doyle on the left side of the net. The Panthers would not get another shot on goal during the first half but did have one more attempt from Harrington that went high.

UNI quickly got back to work on offense in the second half, getting a shot on goal in the 55th minute. Midfielder Caroline Hazen was able to get a shot off around two Bruins on the left side of the penalty box forcing a high save for Doyle.

The Panthers’ last shot on goal would come just 43 seconds later from forward Lauren Heinsch . Right inside the penalty box, Heinsch was able to get a right-footed shot off to the middle of the net forcing another quick save for Doyle. UNI had two corner kick opportunities in the final seven minutes but wasn’t able to get a goal past Belmont’s defense.

Heinsch also had a multi-shot game for the Panthers with three while four other players had a shot each. Several UNI players spent the entire match on the field including Hazen, midfielder Sophia Balistreri and Defenders Allison Whitaker and Maddie Celarek .

UP NEXT:

The Panthers return to action on Thursday as part of the MVC Tournament in Chicago. UNI will have a midday rematch with Belmont as the sixth seed from Flames Field. The Winner of Thursday’s game will play three-seed UIC on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff for Thursday’s game is set for 2 pm from Chicago.