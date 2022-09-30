UNI soccer earns first MVC draw in Evansville

Next Game: at Indiana State 10/2/2022 | 12 P.M ESPN3 October 02 (Sun) / 12 PM at Indiana State History

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A late goal by the Evansville Purple Aces handed the Panthers their second tie of the 2022 season.

A chippy second half in Indiana led to a 2-2 tie for UNI soccer on Thursday night. The Panthers struck first in the game but Evansville fought back in the final 45 minutes to make it an even score. In a game where UNI was outshot and even in possession, the Panthers came away with a point to help themselves in the MVC standings.

Senior midfielder Lizzie Mewes scored her first goal of the season to give UNI the early lead at Arad McCutchan Stadium. The Panthers were awarded a corner kick in the 15th minute that was played by a forward Lauren Heinsch that midfielder Caroline Hazen for a shot. Hazen’s shot was stopped by Evansville’s goalkeeper but they weren’t able to Corral the ball and Mewes used her right foot to tap it in off the rebound.

It would be a quiet rest of the first half, but the final 45 minutes would be anything but. The Aces quickly took control in the second with four shots and two corner kicks in the first nine minutes. Evansville’s aggressive play quickly turned into a goal in the 68th minute. UNI would answer back with a goal of their own in the 76th minute.

As Heinsch made her way past the Aces goalkeeper to the net, she was tripped up on the keeper’s slide. Heinsch was awarded a penalty kick for her efforts where she buried the ball in the top right corner of the net, putting the Panthers back on top by one.

UNI stayed on defense for most of the final fifteen minutes, facing five shots from Evansville. Of those final five shots, Aces leader Emily Ormson got her head on the ball for the tying goal in the waning seconds of the 87th minute. The Panthers wouldn’t get off another shot in the final two minutes, ending the match with a draw.

Heinsch led UNI on offense with one goal, five shots, and two shots on goal. Hazen would be the only other Panther with multiple shots, having two on goal through 90 minutes. Mewes and forward Sydney Burskey also recorded shots on goal for UNI. Goalkeeper Caitlin Richards made nine saves in the contest for a .818 save percentage.

UP NEXT:

The Panthers continue their Indiana road trip with a stop in Terre Haute. Kickoff between UNI and Indiana State is set for noon from Memorial Stadium.