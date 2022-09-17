UNI soccer drops first conference game against Valparaiso

Next Game: at Illinois State 9/22/2022 | 6 P.M ESPN+ Sept. 22 (Thu) / 6 PM at Illinois State History

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A late goal in the second half would dash the Panthers hopes for a draw in a 1-0 loss to Valparaiso

UNI soccer opened the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) with a late loss to the Valparaiso Beacons on Saturday afternoon. Despite leading the Beacons in possession time and saves, a goal in the 86th minute by midfielder Molly O’Rear would be all it took to hand the Panthers a loss.

During the first half, UNI had most of their looks at the net with three shots on goal from two players. Midfielder Jaylie Hicklin recorded her first multi-shot game with the Panthers having three chances with two going on-net. Hicklin’s first SOG would come in the 24th minute off a corner kick from forward Ashley Harrington right outside the goal box. She would record another shot on goal in the 30th minute that found its way to the bottom right corner.

Forward Lauren Heinsch would have the other shot on goal of the first half for UNI, getting the first shot on goal of the game in the 23rd minute. Heinsch would find the ball in front of the penalty box, getting the shot off on her right foot to the lower left corner of the goal.

The Panthers would only have one more opportunity at the net in the second half. Heinsch would record her second shot on goal of the game early in the half, coming to the top of the penalty box for a shot that was swallowed up in the middle of the goal. UNI would record four more shots in the second but didn’t find the back of the net through 90 minutes.

Heinsch led the Panthers on offense with four shots in total, while three other UNI players had multiple shots in the game. Forward Kennedy Reiken and defender Maddie Celarek played a full 90 minutes for the Panthers while Celarek didn’t record a foul. Goalkeeper Caitlin Richards played a full game in net, making five saves while allowing one goal.

UP NEXT:

UNI hits the road for the first time this season for a midweek matchup with the Illinois State Redbirds. The Panthers will kickoff against the Redbirds at 6 pm on Thursday, Sept. 22 from Normal, Ill.