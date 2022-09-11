UNI soccer blanked by Hawkeyes

Next Game: Valparaiso 9/17/2022 | 12 P.M ESPN3 Sept. 17 (Sat) / 12 PM Valparaiso History

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI soccer wrapped up its non-conference portion of the schedule with a 6-0 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Panthers struggled to get anything going against the Hawkeyes quick offense in their well-attended non-conference matchup. Iowa was able to get six goals in the first 45 minutes, with three goals in under 18 to quickly take control of the game. UNI would bring in several Younger faces Midway through the first half to get different looks on the field.

Despite struggling on offense, the Panthers found their solid defense again in the second half of the match. Senior goalkeeper Brittney Bentheimer had a 1.000 save percentage on the afternoon, making three saves in 45 minutes of play. UNI only allowed the Hawkeyes six shots in the second half, keeping the score out of football scoring territory.

On offense, the Panthers were led by midfielders Olivia Knoepfle and Sophia Balistreri who each had two shots, with one on goal. Three other UNI players took a chance at the net, but couldn’t find their way on goal in 90 minutes of action. Defender Maddie Celarek played her seventh complete game, taking her season total up to 630 minutes on the field.

UP NEXT:

UNI starts conference play next weekend, welcoming the Valparaiso Beacons to town on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Beacons were picked to finish first in the conference in the preseason poll by Missouri Valley Conference coaches. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for noon.

