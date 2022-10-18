UNI soccer begins final homestand with Murray State

UNI soccer vs. Murray State

3 p.m October 20

Cedar Falls, Iowa | UNI Soccer Field

ESPN+

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Panthers get to close out the regular season at home on the Bubble of the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) tournament.

Northern Iowa has two games at UNI Soccer Field to round out the 2022 regular season against the last two MVC newcomers. The Panthers will play the Murray State Racers for the first time in program history on Thursday afternoon. The Racers currently sit at 4-8-3 on the season and are sixth in the MVC standings.

THE PANTHERS:

– UNI soccer continues to extend its tie streak with a shutout draw against UIC. In the Panthers’ first matchup with the Flames since 2015, UNI had a strong defensive effort in the 0-0 tie with eight saves.

– The Panthers also have the longest active tie streak among Division 1 teams at five matches. UNI’s six program ties also lead the MVC in total season ties along with the Drake Bulldogs.

– UNI has also set a program record for most tie games in a season at six draws. The Panthers’ previous record was five ties in one season which occurred in 2015.

– Junior goalkeeper Caitlin Richards notched her third full shutout of the season on Thursday against UIC. Richards made eight saves in the draw including two major saves in the final five minutes of the match.

THE RACERS:

– Murray State will end its first season in the Valley on its longest road trip of the season in Iowa. Along with playing the Panthers on Thursday afternoon, the Racers will face the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon to end the season.

– The Racers are an Offensive firestorm in the MVC despite only having four wins on the season. Murray State leads the Valley in both goals and assists this season with 22 goals and 23 assists in 16 matches this season. Murray State averages 1.38 goals per game while averaging 1.44 assists per game.

– Murray State is led by freshman forward Sydney Etter and senior midfielder Lauren Payne. Both players have four goals on the season for the Racers while Etter has two assists. Senior defender Saraya Young leads the team in points although she has seven assists on the season with three goals.

– The Racers have three players ranking in the top 10 in assists in the MVC this season with Saraya Young leading with seven and Audrey Henry and Hailey Cole tied for 5th in the league with three assists.