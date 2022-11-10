UNI soccer adds five on National Signing Day

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The Panthers have signed a player for each part of the field on National Signing Day.

UNI Soccer is adding five players to its program with signings on National Signing Day. The Panthers signed players from all over the country, including their first program player from the Lone Star state in over 15 years.

“We are excited to add this group to our team this fall,” said Head Coach Bruce Erickson. “All five players bring something similar yet different. We expect them to help us immediately. All have the talent, and specific talents, that can help our team succeed.”

Olivia Bohl | Defender | Rosemount HS | Rosemount, Minn.

Bohl has spent the past three years as a member of the varsity soccer team at Rosemount High School. As a member of the Irish, Bohl has helped the team to their first state championship in program history in 2022. Bohl was named to the Minnesota 3A All-Tournament Team as the Irish had shutouts in both the semifinals and the championship. Along with helping Rosemount to three straight state tournaments, Bohl spends her summers with the Minnesota Thunder Academy ECNL, a club team based in Richfield, Minn.

Marissa Gross | Midfield/Forward | South Grand Prairie HS | Grand Prairie, Texas

Gross is a versatile player from the Lone Star state. She is a three-sport athlete, running cross country in the fall, playing softball in the spring and playing soccer for the Lady Warriors in the winter. Gross has also played for Panama as a member of the Panama U-17 Women’s National Team for the past two years. As a member of the Lady Warriors, Gross was in two postseasons, including a run to the 6A quarterfinals in 2021. Gross is also a member of the Dallas Texans ECNL, a club team in the Dallas area. She was named a postseason Second Team All-Texas Conference for the 2021-22 season.

Camille Landfair | Forward | Dike-New Hartford HS | Dike, Iowa

Landphair is a fast and exciting player from just up the road in Dike. Over the past two seasons with the Wolverines, Landphair has scored 100 goals. In 2022, Landphair led all high school girls soccer players with 131 points. She had 59 goals and 13 assists while also making five penalty kicks. Landphair was also named to several postseason honors including the Des Moines Register’s All-Iowa Elite Team, the 1A Northeast Iowa All-District First Team, the 1A IGCA All-State First Team, a 1A IAHSSCA All-State Honorable Mention, a Gatorade Player of the Year nominee, and the KMA All-State Player of the Year. Along with her many high school accolades, Landphair also plays club soccer with Sporting Iowa ECNL.

Lindsey Overmann | Defender | Waverly-Shell Rock HS | Waverly, Iowa

Another local player for the Panthers, Overmann joins former teammates Macy Smith and Siri Ott coming to UNI in 2023. Overmann is a two-sport athlete at Waverly-Shell Rock playing basketball in the winter and soccer in the spring. With the Go-Hawks, Overmann was a part of two straight 2A final Appearances on the varsity team with one Championship and one second place finish. Overmann was named to the 2A All-State Tournament Team this past season in 2022. Along with her high school play, Overmann is also a member of VSA Rush, a club team based out of Ankeny.

Sofia Whitelaw | Goalkeeper | Wentzville Holt HS | Wentzville, Mo.

The Panthers also added a goalie to their 2023 class in Whitelaw. She has spent the past two years on the Holt Varsity team, including a run to the Class 4 district final in 2022. Along with playing in net for the Indians, Whitelaw plays club soccer with Lou Fusz Athletic Blue Star Premier.