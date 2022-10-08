UNI men’s golf visits Grier Jones Shocker Classic in Kansas
UNI men’s golf at Grier Jones Shocker Invitational
- Wichita, Kan. | Crestview Country Club
- 8 am CT | Oct.10 | 36-hole shotgun start
- 8 am CT | Oct.11 | 18-hole shotgun start
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI men’s golf travels the central Great Plains early next week as the Panthers continue the fall season at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational, Hosted by Wichita State University.
The Panthers will begin with a 36-hole shotgun start at 8:00 am to open the tournament on Monday morning, followed by an 18-hole round beginning at 8 am on Tuesday.
UNI will be competing against 9 teams including a pair of Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) opponents in Missouri State and Drake, as well as Omaha, who tied for second at the Big O Classic last Tuesday. The Panthers will be competing at Crestview Country Club, set at a par 72 and approximately 6,959 yards.
The Panthers are coming off a 10th place tie as a team at the Big O Classic last week in Nebraska. Thomas Storbeck and Tommy Doyle led UNI tying for 6th shooting a total of 215 last week in Omaha. Storbeck, the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week, shot a career-best 68 in the second round at the Big O Classic with 12 total birdies.