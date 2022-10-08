UNI men’s golf visits Grier Jones Shocker Classic in Kansas

UNI men’s golf at Grier Jones Shocker Invitational

Wichita, Kan. | Crestview Country Club

8 am CT | Oct.10 | 36-hole shotgun start

8 am CT | Oct.11 | 18-hole shotgun start

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI men’s golf travels the central Great Plains early next week as the Panthers continue the fall season at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational, Hosted by Wichita State University.

The Panthers will begin with a 36-hole shotgun start at 8:00 am to open the tournament on Monday morning, followed by an 18-hole round beginning at 8 am on Tuesday.

UNI will be competing against 9 teams including a pair of Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) opponents in Missouri State and Drake, as well as Omaha, who tied for second at the Big O Classic last Tuesday. The Panthers will be competing at Crestview Country Club, set at a par 72 and approximately 6,959 yards.