UNI men’s golf travels to Riverside for the Iowa Fall Classic
Riverside, Iowa | Blue Top Ridge Golf Course
- 9:00am | Oct.16 | 36-hole shotgun start
- 9:00am | Oct.17 | 18-hole shotgun start
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI mens golf stays in-state beginning Sunday morning as the Panthers head to Riverside for the Iowa Fall Classic Hosted by the University of Iowa.
The Panthers will begin play at 9 am on Sunday morning with a 36-hole shotgun start, followed by an 18-hole round at 9 am on Monday.
Among the competition for UNI is Iowa, South Dakota State, and conference rival Drake. The Panthers will be competing at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course, set at par 72 and just over 7,400 yards.
The Panther men are coming off of an impressive performance this past week in Kansas placing 3rd as a team and shooting 869 overall at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational, Hosted by Wichita State. Thomas Storbeck continued his hot stretch of play with a 2nd place finish on Monday in Kansas, shooting a career-best 66 in the first round of play. Griffin Parker tied for 6th place shooting 215 (70-72-73), while Tommy Doyle is coming off of a tie for 29th carding 221 (75-73-73).