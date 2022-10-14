UNI men’s golf travels to Riverside for the Iowa Fall Classic

UNI men’s golf at the Iowa Fall Classic

Riverside, Iowa | Blue Top Ridge Golf Course

9:00am | Oct.16 | 36-hole shotgun start

9:00am | Oct.17 | 18-hole shotgun start

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI mens golf stays in-state beginning Sunday morning as the Panthers head to Riverside for the Iowa Fall Classic Hosted by the University of Iowa.

The Panthers will begin play at 9 am on Sunday morning with a 36-hole shotgun start, followed by an 18-hole round at 9 am on Monday.

Among the competition for UNI is Iowa, South Dakota State, and conference rival Drake. The Panthers will be competing at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course, set at par 72 and just over 7,400 yards.