UNI men’s golf tees off fall season at Falcon Invitational

UNI men’s golf at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational

USAF Academy, Colorado | Eisenhower Golf Course

9:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. MT) Sept. 9-10

8:30 a.m. CT (7:30 a.m. MT) Sept. 11

Individual start times

10:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. MT) Sept. 9-10)

9:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. MT) Sept. 11

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The UNI men’s golf team opens the 2022-23 season at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational at the US Air Force Academy this Friday in Colorado.

This will be the Panthers’ first tournament of the season, playing a team and individual event at the Eisenhower Golf Course.

The tournament will be played on two, 18-hole courses, with the blue course being used for the team competition, and the silver course being used for individual competition. Both courses are set at par 72.

The Panthers come into this season led by seniors Griffin Parker who finished tied for 8th at the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championships. Alex Pries recorded a team best season average of 64.4 last season, including a season-best 70 at the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate in Springfield, Mo.

Last year at the Falcon Invitational, the Panthers finished in 14th place with a three-day score of 889 (303-294-292). UC Davis won the tournament, shooting -33 for a team total of 831, setting a new tournament record.

The top finisher for the Panthers was Thomas Storbeck, who carded rounds of 73-76-71 for a total of 220, finishing T33rd individually. Ben Bermel had rounds of 75-74-72 for a score of 221. Griffin Parker finished with a 3-day total of 223, firing a 69 in the second round yesterday. Tommy Doyle and Alex Pries both finished with total scores of 229.

This tournament includes 24 teams, including MVC newcomer Murray State, as well as Colorado State.