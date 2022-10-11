UNI men’s golf: Parker, Storbeck tied for eighth place after first round at Grier Jones Invitational
WICHITA, Kan. — UNI men’s golf opened play at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational on Monday at Crestview Country Club, Hosted by Wichita State University.
The Panthers finished off its first day of action tying for 5th place with Indian Hills Community College with an overall score of 579. Wichita State currently leads the field with a team score of 569.
Thomas Storbeck and Griffin Parker both sit in a tie to lead UNI after the first two rounds. Storbeck shot a career-best 66 (-5) in the first round, including an eagle on the 18th hole before notching 76 (+5) in the second round. Parker shot 70 (-1) in his first round of play with a second round 72 (+1) as both finished the day at even par.
JD Pollard hit 4 consecutive birdies on the front nine to shoot 73 (+2) in Monday morning’s opening round, finishing the day tied for 29th place with a score of 147 (+5). Tommy Doyle sits in a tie for 35th after sinking a pair of birdies in each round, totaling 148 (+6). Connor Van Weelden rounds out the Panther field in a tie for 52nd place with a total score of 152 (+10).
UNI Returns to the links for the third and final round Tomorrow at 8:30 am
TEAM STANDINGS (Thru Round 2)
-
1st – Wichita State – 569
-
2nd – Utah Valley – 571
-
T3rd – Hutchinson CC – 574
-
T3rd – Drake – 574
-
T5th – Indian Hills CC – 579
-
T5th – UNI – 579
-
7th – Missouri State – 583
-
8th – South Dakota – 585
-
9th – Omaha – 587
-
10th – Air Force – 600
UNI SCORECARD (Thru Round 2)