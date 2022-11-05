UNI men’s basketball tips new season hosting Wartburg

UNI men’s basketball vs. Wartburg

7:30 p.m. CT | Nov. 7, 2022

Cedar Falls, Iowa | McLeod Center (6,650)

ESPN3 (David Warrington: Play-by-Play / Adam DeJoode: Analyst)

Panther Sports Radio Network (JW Cox: Play-by-Play)

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Coming off a 32-point exhibition win over Dubuque on Wednesday, UNI men’s basketball will officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday night at home against the Division III Wartburg Knights at the McLeod Center.

Ten different Panthers scored as UNI defeated Dubuque in its Lone preseason exhibition earlier this week, 84-52 led by Tytan Anderson ‘s 15-point performance. James Betz scored 13 points for UNI as Cole Henry notched an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. Drew Daniel sank three baskets from beyond the arc in the win, while Trey Campbell and Landon Wolf both posted 9-point games.

The Panthers are 10-6 in season opening games under head Coach Ben Jacobson and have won their last six contests against the Knights dating back to the 1988-89 season. The Matchup is the first of seven non-conference games the Panthers will play at home this November and December.

UNI enters the 2022-23 season as the reigning Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Champion following a 20-12 regular season record and an appearance in the NIT last March. Wartburg, picked second in this year’s American Rivers Conference (ARC) preseason poll, finished last season with a 16-10 mark with a 9-7 record in league play, falling in the opening round of its conference tournament to Loras College.

UNI Returns 11 members of last year’s Championship team, including MVC Sixth Man of the Year Bowen Born , who earned Preseason Second Team All-MVC honors last month. The Panthers also bring back third-year guards in Anderson and Nate Heise , plus third year forward Henry. UNI added four young freshmen to the roster in the offseason in Cedar Falls products Trey Campbell and Hunter Jacobson as well as a Lumberton, North Carolina native Charlie Miller and Turkish guard Ege Peksari .

Ben Jacobson kicks off his 17th season at the helm of the program, fresh off his record fifth MVC Coach of the Year Honor this past year. With 321 career wins, Jacobson ranks fourth in MVC history in total wins, and third in conference only victories with 174.

