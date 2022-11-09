UNI men’s basketball: Rubin, Pock, Taylor Headline 2023 signing class

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI men’s basketball has signed three student-athletes to the 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. The Panthers inked Talent from the midwest to national letters of intent from Michigan standout RJ Taylor, Missouri product Kyle Pock, and Chicago native Wes Rubin.

“We signed three terrific young guys today,” said UNI head men’s basketball Coach Ben Jacobson . “Wes, RJ and Kyle have shown real leadership qualities on and off the court. They are great teammates, possess a very high skill level and come from super families. During the recruiting process we were looking to add as much ball handling, passing and shot making as we could in this class. We feel fortunate to have found a bunch of it in these three players. When you add to it the work habits, amount of winning they have done and the type of people they are, we feel very fortunate to have them and their families joining our program today.”

Wes Rubin, 6-8, 200, Forward | Chicago, Ill. / Simeon Career Academy

A standout forward from the Windy City, Wes Rubin has played his prep career the past three seasons under head Coach Robert Smith at the Chicago powerhouse, Simeon Career Academy. An All-Public League and All-State athlete, Rubin averaged 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists during his junior season, helping Simeon to a fourth place finish in Illinois’ class 3A state tournament.

Last winter, Rubin earned Honorable mention honors and received the AC Williamson Award at the prestigious Pontiac Holiday Tournament, given to the player who best exhibits sportsmanlike conduct, leadership, hustle, and determination on the court. Illinois’ 17th ranked Recruit by PrepHoops.com, Rubin’s twin brother Miles is also a Division I commit to Loyola-Chicago. His sister Eva also played collegiately at Arizona State and the University of Illinois. Wes, is the son of Minson and Nancy Rubin.

“Wes is a do-it-all forward,” said Coach Jacobson. “He handles it, passes it, scores it inside and out. He also has a real ability to help his teammates play better. We feel like Wes will be a guy we can run our offense through given his size, skill and versatility. He gives us a player up front that will allow us to play with great pace. We have loved watching and getting to know Wes — we can’t wait to get him here!”

Kyle Pock, 6-6, 205, Forward | Bolivar, Mo. / Bolivar HS

A two-time MBCA First Team All-State and All-District forward, Kyle Pock has spent the last three years playing under Coach Robby Hoeugh at Bolivar High School in Southwest Missouri. The 2022 Central Ozark Conference Player of the Year and three-time first team all-conference selection averaged 19.9 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks as a junior while shooting 51.1% from the field, helping the Liberators to a district title and Missouri Class 5 state tournament appearance. Pock recorded a breakout season as a sophomore, leading Bolivar to a state runner-up finish averaging 24.2 points and 9.8 rebounds a game in 2021. He also made a Meaningful impact as a freshman notching 17.1 points per game en route to a district runner- up finish and no. 6 ranking in the state.

The third highest scorer in Bolivar history (1,762 points) holds his school’s record in single season points scored (702), as well as the single season and career free throws made mark. On the AAU circuit, Pock most recently played for MOKAN Elite, which won the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this past summer in Augusta, GA. The 2nd highest rated Recruit in the state of Missouri according to PrepHoops.com, Pock is the son of Ryan and Sara Pock.

“Kyle does so many things on the basketball court that impact winning,” said Coach Jacobson. “He has the size and skill to play a couple different spots for us. We also feel that Kyle is one of the best Perimeter shooters in the class. He just makes big plays and big shots. Kyle really works at it and brings with him an enthusiasm for hoops and his teammates that will have a real impact on our program. We are thrilled that Kyle is a Panther!”

RJ Taylor, 5-11, 160, Guard | Grand Blanc, Mich. / Grand Blanc HS

The reigning Prep Hoops Class of 2023 and D Zone Michigan Player of the Year, RJ Taylor has played the past three seasons under head Coach Mike Thomas. A three-time All-Saginaw Valley League selection and member of the 2022 AP All-State team, Taylor was part of Grand Blanc’s 2021 MHSAA Division I state Championship team, where he averaged 16.7 points per game and led the Bobcats in scoring in all but two games as a sophomore. Taylor helped the Bobcats reach the state title game last season, where he scored 28 points and set a new state championship game record with 7 made three-point field goals.

The 5-11 guard enters his senior season with 952 career points, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game, while also shooting 82.4% from the free throw line. Taylor has also gained playing experience on the Nike EYBL Circuit, playing two seasons with the 17U MeanStreets team in Chicago, contributing to the 2021 team that reached the Final Four of the Nike EYBL Peach Jam. Taylor, rated the 5th highest 2023 Recruit in the state of Michigan by PrepHoops.com, is the son of Bob and Kristen Taylor.

“RJ is a hoops junkie, a winner and has a big time motor,” said Coach Jacobson. “He plays with pace, has great timing and a unique ability to get the guys around him to play at a high level. We want to play with great pace, and RJ will help us do that. He brings instant positive energy to all situations on and off the court. We are very fortunate to add RJ to the family!”