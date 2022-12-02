UNI men’s basketball hosts Evansville in MVC home opener

UNI men’s basketball vs. Evansville

1 pm CT | December 3, 2022

Cedar Falls, Iowa | McLeod Center (6,650)

ESPN+ (Eric Braley: Play-by-Play / Matt Schneiderman: Analyst)

Panther Sports Radio Network (JW Cox: Play-by-Play)

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Panther men’s basketball welcomes the University of Evansville to town on Saturday afternoon as UNI Battles the Purple Aces in its MVC home opener inside the McLeod Center at 1 pm CT. The Matchup kicks off a four-game homestand for the Panthers, who will be at home for 6 of their next 7 games.

UNI leads the all-time series against the Aces 34-28 with victories in 8 of the last 10 matchups, including a sweep in both games a year ago. The Panthers are 23-11 against Evansville in the Ben Jacobson era (since 2006-07).

UNI PANTHERS

The Panthers look to bounce back following a tough loss on Wednesday night at Bradley to open conference play, 68-53. Despite holding a one-point Halftime lead, UNI struggled to stop the Braves on second chance scoring opportunities and in the paint.

Bowen Born led the Panthers with 22 points, setting a new career-high against MVC opponents while also notching a pair of rebounds with two assists. Trey Campbell finished with 8 points, as did Tytan Anderson , who led UNI with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Michael Duax also shot 3-of-5 from the floor for a 7-point performance with 3 rebounds.

EVANSVILLE PURPLE ACES

The Purple Aces begin a new era this season under first-year head Coach David Ragland, looking to rebuild a program that finished 6-24 a year ago. Picked 12th in the MVC preseason poll, Evansville lost 7 letter winners from last season’s roster, including 4 starters.

Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who joined the Aces roster this year after two seasons at Alabama State, leads Evansville with 16.8 points per game, while Yacine Toumi has notched 10 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest. Aces Veteran Blaise Beauchamp averages 8.6 points a game, as forward Sekou Kalle leads Evansville with 5.5 rebounds per game.

Having dropped 7 of their last 8 games, the Aces, who sport the lowest overall scoring average in the MVC with 59.7 points per game, come to town following an 80-53 home loss to Southern Illinois on Wednesday to begin league play. Antoine Smith Jr. led with 12 points in the Evansville loss with Strawbridge scoring 10 points.

PANTHER NOTES