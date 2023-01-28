UNI men’s basketball falls short in the second half at Indiana State

Next Game: at Drake 2/1/2023 | 8 p.m Panther Sports Radio Network KXEL 1540 February 01 (Wed) / 8 pm at Drake

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Bowen Born surpassed 900 career points on Saturday afternoon, but the Panther offense was unable to overcome a second half Indiana State scoring frenzy as UNI fell to the Sycamores, 79-71 at the Hulman Center in Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) play.

Michael Duax and James Betz got the Panther offense rolling early with a pair of well executed backdoor cuts and reverse layups in the paint as UNI struggled to find open looks from beyond the three-point arc. Indiana State Meanwhile shot 17 three-point shot attempts in the opening half, shooting 41% from beyond the arc. The Panthers built an 8-point advantage and held control of the lead for much of the period before the Sycamores stormed back to take a 6-point lead with just under 3 minutes to play. Thanks to a set of key defensive plays, including 3 steals by Trey Campbell UNI chipped away with a 6-0 run and was able to tie the game in the final seconds of the opening Stanza on a Landon Wolf Steal and dunk, sending the game to the Halftime break knotted up at 39 points apiece.

Born found a spark as the second half began with 12 points in the period as the Panthers and Sycamores traded blows. Cole Henry gave UNI a 3-point advantage on a two-handed dunk 3 minutes into the half, but Indiana State would roar back and never relinquished control of the lead for the remainder of the game. Being forced into 12 fouls in the second half, the Sycamores shot 16-of-19 from the free throw line in the second half, with the Panthers taking just 2 shot attempts from the Charity stripe off of 6 ISU fouls. Wolf was able to cut the Sycamores’ lead down to 2-points with a three-point basket from the top of the key with 1:08 to play, but late fouls and turnovers slowed the Panthers’ momentum in attempting a comeback.

Three Panthers scored in double-digit figures in the loss, with Born leading with a team-high 20 points and 4 assists. Duax notched 17 points with 7 rebounds, while Henry tallied 10 points with 4 boards. Betz and Wolf both finished the afternoon with 8 points apiece, as Tytan Anderson led with 9 rebounds and 6 points.

PANTHER NOTES

Indiana State leads the all-time series 34-31 after Saturday’s game. The Panthers have historically struggled against the Sycamores in Terre Haute, winning just 9 of 31 games played at the Hulman Center.

UNI outscored the Sycamores 24-14 in points off turnovers as the Panthers forced 16 Indiana State giveaways.

56.3% of the Panther offense came inside the paint on Saturday, with UNI scoring 40 of its 71 points inside the lane.

Indiana State outrebounded UNI 33-25 in Saturday’s loss.

UNI has not allowed its opponent to score 80+ points in 14 consecutive games this year. The Panthers’ lone game of giving up 80+ points came back in December in an 83-75 home loss to Toledo.

UP NEXT

UNI Returns to action on Wednesday night as the Panthers visit in-state Rival Drake at the Knapp Center in Des Moines. Opening tip is scheduled for 8 pm CT with the game being broadcast on ESPN+ and the Panther Sports Radio Network.