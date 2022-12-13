UNI golf Releases 2023 spring schedule

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI golf has announced its schedule for the 2023 spring season.

Coming off an active fall campaign, both the Women’s and Men’s programs will compete in five spring tournaments during the second half of the season.

The UNI women will return to the links March 6-7 in McAllen, Tex. at the UTRGV Invitational, Hosted by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, while the Panther men open their season March 12-14 with the UNI women at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, March 12-14 at the Sevierville Country Club in Tennessee. The UNI men will close out March with a trip to Springfield, Mo. for the Missouri State Intercollegiate, March 21-22.

Both team’s final two tournaments ahead of the conference championships will see the Panthers head to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. to open the month of April, before traveling to Omaha and the Indian Creek Golf Course, April 10-11.

The 2023 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Women’s Golf Championships will be held April 16-18 at the Anbriar Golf Club in Waterloo, Ill., hosted by Bradley. UNI will play host to the men’s MVC Championships at the Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley, Ill., April 23-25.

UNI Women’s Golf Spring 2023 Schedule

March 6-7 | UTRGV Invitational | McAllen, Tex. | McAllen Country Club

March 12-14 | Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate | Sevierville, Tenn. | Sevierville Country Club (Highlands Course)

April 3-4 | WIU Invite | Silvis, Ill. | TPC Deere Run

April 10-11 | Stampede At The Creek | Elkhorn, Neb. | Indian Creek Golf Club

April 16-18 | MVC Championships | Waterloo, Ill. | Anbriar Golf Club

UNI Men’s Golf Spring 2023 Schedule