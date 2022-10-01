UNI golf: Panthers visit Omaha for Big O Classic

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The UNI men’s and women’s golf teams head to neighboring Nebraska on Monday as both teams compete in the Big O Classic.

The Women’s team will compete at the par-73, 5,952-yard Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha, Hosted by Creighton University, while the men play at the par-72, 7,242-yard Indian Creek Golf Course, Hosted by Omaha. Both teams will begin with a 36-hole shotgun start at 8:30 am CT on Monday, followed by a 9 am CT start time for the final round on Tuesday.

On the Women’s side, the Panthers will be one of 8 teams in the field, including Creighton, Western Illinois, Omaha, Montana, St. Thomas, Wichita State, and Lindenwood. The men’s field includes 15 total teams, composed of Southern Indiana, South Dakota State and Defending tournament Champions Creighton.

The Panther women will make their debut at the Big O Classic following a 6th place finish at the Briar Ridge Invitational this past week in Indiana. Anna Jensen led the UNI field tying for 17th place shooting 154. Allison Nuss shot 156 to take 22nd overall, recording 4 birdies, including 3 of which in last Monday’s second round. Anna Nacos tied for 47th alongside teammate Lily Bredemeier notching a total score of 164, while McKenna Mallow tied for 60th shooting 170.