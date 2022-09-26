UNI football: Woo Governor named MVFC Defensive Player of the Week

ST. LOUIS — UNI defensive back Woo Governor has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Sunday. This is the first Collegiate Honor for Governor, who joined the Panther defense during the spring 2021 season after playing the 2019 campaign at Central Michigan.

Governor made program history in UNI’s 52-17 rout of Western Illinois on Saturday with two interceptions returned for touchdowns, totaling 97 return yards. His first came during WIU’s second drive of the third quarter, returning a deflected pass off a teammate Bryce Flatter for a 43-yard score. The very next drive, Governor returned his second interception 49 yards for six points.

Governor now leads the Panthers with three interceptions this season. Saturday marked the first time the Panthers recorded two pick-sixes in a game since 2017. In addition to his takeaways, Governor also notched four total tackles.

South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski was named the MVFC Offensive Player of the Week, with North Dakota State kicker Griffin Crosa being selected as the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week. Missouri State safety took home the MVFC’s Newcomer of the Week award.

A 6-0, 190-pound junior from Plant City, Fla., Governor is majoring in political science with a minor in international affairs. He is the son of Angelina Valdez and Marques Governor.

The Governor and the Panthers return to action at 4 pm on Oct. 1 against Indiana State at the UNI-Dome, kicking off a four-game home stand.