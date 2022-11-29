UNI football lands Eleven All-MVFC honorees

ST. LOUIS — Eleven Panthers picked up All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) recognition on Monday as the league office announced its honorees for the 2022 season.

Quarterback Theo Day along with defensive back Benny Sapp III and placekicker Matthew Cook all earned spots on the All-MVFC First Team. Offensive lineman Erik Sorensen as well as defensive lineman Christian Boyd linebackers Spencer Cuvelier and Korby Sander and defensive back Woo Governor all picked up second team honors. Justin Peine , Bryce Flatter and Sam Schnee earned Honorable mention nods.

FIRST TEAM – QB Theo Day , R-Jr., 6-5, 231, Canton, Mich. (Divine Child HS/Michigan State)

Day Picks up his first all-conference Honor after leading the MVFC in passing yards (3,121), yards per pass attempt (9.6), pass efficiency (169), passing touchdowns (26), passing yards per game (283.7) and total offense (289.7). He also ranks 7th in the nation in total passing yards, as well as 8th in passing touchdowns. Day, who’s 3,121 passing yards were the fifth most in a single season in UNI history, was a two-time CFPA FCS National Performer of the Week (Oct. 30 and Nov. 20) and MVFC Co-Offensive Player of the Week (Nov . 21). He recorded a career-high 6 total touchdowns in the Panthers regular season finale at South Dakota, which included his second game this season with 5 passing touchdowns.

FIRST TEAM – DB Benny Sapp III , Sr., 6-1, 205, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Eden Prairie HS/Minnesota)

Sapp earns his first all-conference selection after recording 54 tackles and tying for the league lead with four interceptions and one forced fumble. The senior Captain also became the first Panther to be named to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list and also accepted an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl.

FIRST TEAM – PK Matthew Cook Jr., 5-11, 199, Cedar Falls, Iowa (Cedar Falls HS)

Cook Picks up his fourth consecutive First Team All-MVFC Honor after a record setting season. Having made 14-of-17 field goal attempts with a season-long of 42 yards, Cook set a new UNI and MVFC record for career fields made with 67. Cook also broke UNI’s program record for consecutive made PAT kicks with 124 after making all 45 kick attempts.

SECOND TEAM – OL Erik Sorensen R-Sr., 6-6, 317, Waukee, Iowa (Waukee HS)

A first time All-MVFC honoree, Sorensen helped play a critical role in UNI Offensive efficiency, helping the Panthers lead the league in total offense and rank second in scoring offense. Helping block up front for an offense that produced 400+ yards of offense in eight of 11 games, Sorensen was twice named the MVFC’s Offense Lineman of the Week this season (Sept. 13 and Oct. 24).

SECOND TEAM – DL Christian Boyd , R-Jr., 6-4, 317, Kansas City, Mo. (Blue Springs HS)

Boyd earns his first Collegiate Honor after a breakout season for the Panthers. The Kansas City native recorded 32 total tackles in 10 games played with five tackles for loss, one sack, a pair of pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

SECOND TEAM – LB Spencer Cuvelier R-Sr., 6-3, 239, Cresco, Iowa (Crestwood HS/Iowa Community College)

A two-time First Team All-MVC selection, Cuvelier earned second team all-conference honors after leading UNI with 90 tackles. Selected to the Buck Buchanan Trophy preseason watchlist, Cuvelier, a 2022 team captain, also notched 6 tackles for loss with one forced and recovered fumble, along with a team-high 3 sacks.

SECOND TEAM – LB Korby Sander Gr., 6-1, 224, Belmond, Iowa (Belmond-Klemme HS)

Earning his first All-MVFC honor, Sander ranked second with 79 tackles for UNI, including 41 solo stops. They notched 3.5 tackles loss for minus-12 yards, plus 1.5 sacks for 8.5 yards lost. Sander recorded 10 or more tackles in four games, including a career-high 14 tackles against No. 1 South Dakota State.

SECOND TEAM – DB Woo Governor , Jr., 6-0, 220, Plant City, Fla. (Durant HS/Central Michigan)

Picking up his first All-MVFC honor, Governor notched 61 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in a breakout season for the Panthers. Tying for the team lead with four interceptions, Governor returned two interceptions for touchdowns against Western Illinois, tying a UNI single-game record. Governor was also named MVC Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 25).

HONORABLE MENTION – OL Justin Peine , 6-6, 329, Parker, Kan. (Prairie View HS)

A first time All-MVFC selection, Peine played a key role in UNI’s Offensive success in 2022, helping block for Panther Playmakers who averaged 33 points and 444.9 yards per game. Peine earned MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors once this season (Oct. 18) after starting all 11 games at the right guard position.

HONORABLE MENTION – LB Bryce Flatter 6-2, 240, R-Sr., Grundy Center, Iowa (Grundy Center HS)

Earning his first All-MVFC honor, Flater ranked third on the Panther roster with 74 total tackles, the second highest total of his career, along with 1.5 tackles for loss. Flater recorded a season-high 11 tackles against No. 1 South Dakota State and deflected three passes in 11 games played.

HONORABLE MENTION – WR Sam Schnee 5-10, 195, R-Jr., Dubuque, Iowa (Dubuque Senior HS)

Playing in all 11 games for the Panthers, Schnee Picks up his first conference honor after leading UNI with 764 receiving yards, ranking fourth most in the MVFC. Schnee hauled in 48 receptions with three touchdowns, setting a career-high with 143 receiving yards, plus a 70-yard touchdown catch against Utah Tech.