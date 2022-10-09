UNI football falls to Illinois State, 23-21

Next Game: Utah Tech 10/15/2022 | 4 p.m ESPN+ October 15 (Sat) / 4 pm Utah Tech History

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI was able to drive into Illinois State territory in the final minute of play, but was unable to complete the comeback as the Panthers fell to the Redbirds, 23-21 in the UNI-Dome on Saturday in Missouri Valley Football Conference play.

Vance McShane led the Panther running game with 90 net yards on 13 carries, as Dom Williams totaled 55 yards on 9 touches with one rushing touchdown. Quarterback Theo Day threw for 212 yards on 14 completions, including one touchdown pass to Sergio Morancy . Sam Schnee caught 5 passes for 75 yards to lead UNI in receiving. On defense, Spencer Cuvelier led with a game-high 14 tackles, plus one tackle for loss. Korby Sander notched 10 tackles, while Bryce Flatter totaled 9.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After a three-and-out by the Panther offense to open the game, Illinois State marched 79 yards in 13 plays to score on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Zach Annexstad to Bryson Deming. UNI responded on the next drive as Day connected with Sergio Morancy is a 53-yard Strike to the endzone. The Panthers were able to slow the Redbird offense on their second Offensive possession, holding Illinois State to a 33-yard field goal by Ian Wagner.

The Redbirds extended their lead with a 3-yard rushing score by Wenkers Wright to take a lead Midway through the second quarter. UNI bounced back as Dom Williams found the endzone for the Panthers second touchdown of the day on a 2-yard dive at the goal line.

Illinois State notched a 41-yard field goal to open the second half as the UNI defense struggled to slow down the Redbird offense. The Panthers used their second possession of the second half to climb back into the game starting at their own 9-yard line, driving down the field to score on a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Sam Schnee early in the fourth quarter. UNI was able to put together one final possession in the final 70 seconds, but was unable to score.

SLEEP NOTES

Sergio Morancy’s first quarter touchdown was his first of the season, as well as his longest reception of the 2022 season. It was also Theo Day’s 10th touchdown pass of the year.

Illinois State converted 13-of-20 attempts on third down (65%), while UNI converted on 5-of-11 third down plays (45.5%).

UP NEXT

The Panthers return to action next Saturday, Oct. 15 as they host the Utah Tech Trailblazers in non-conference play. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 pm CT at the UNI-Dome, with the game being broadcast live on ESPN+, as well as the Panther Sports Radio Network.