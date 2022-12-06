UNI football: Cuvelier earns MVFC Second Team Scholar-Athlete nod

ST. LOUIS — UNI linebacker Spencer Cuvelier has been named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s (MVFC) Scholar-Athlete Second Team, as announced by the league office on Monday morning.

39 total student-athletes from around the MVFC were honored on first, second and honorable mention teams for their academic success during the 2022 season. Illinois State quarterback Zack Annexstad led the way, being voted as the league’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Criteria for the selection as an MVFC Scholar-Athlete Parallels the CSC (College Sports Communicators) standards for Academic All-America voting. Nominees must be starters or important reserves with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA (on a 4.00 scale). Also, students must have participated in at least 50-percent of the regular-season matches. Student-athletes must have reached sophomore status in both Athletic and academic standing at their institution (true freshmen and redshirt freshmen are not eligible).

Cuvelier, a redshirt senior from Cresco, Iowa, led the Panthers with 90 total tackles this season, earning Second Team All-MVFC recognition. A 2022 UNI Captain and Buck Buchanan Trophy preseason watchlist defender, Cuvelier also notched 6 tackles for loss with one forced and recovered fumble, along with a team-high 3 sacks.

The son of Mark and Renee Cuvelier of Cresco, Cuvelier holds a 3.62 cumulative GPA studying business financial investments and real estate at UNI.

MVFC FIRST TEAM SCHOLAR ATHLETES

QB Zack Annexstad, Illinois State

LB Adam Bock, South Dakota State, Jr.

TE Bryson Deming, Illinois State, Gr.

FB Jacob Garrett, Southern Illinois

DS Dalton Godfrey, South Dakota, Sr.

QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State

WR Dante Hendrix, Indiana State, R-Sr.

RB Tyler Hoosman North Dakota, Gr.

LT Alex Jensen, South Dakota, Sr.

LB James Kaczor, North Dakota State

LB Zeke Vandenburgh, Illinois State, Gr.

DE Reece Winkelman, South Dakota State

MVFC SECOND TEAM SCHOLAR-ATHLETES

QB Nic Baker, Southern Illinois

WR Canyon Bauer, South Dakota State

WR Dakota Caton, Indiana State, R-Jr.

LB Spencer Cuvelier UNI, R-Sr

WR Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State, Sr.

PK Colt McFadden, Youngstown State

DL Ben McNaboe, North Dakota, Jr.

OL David Metzler, Youngstown State, So.

DT Will Mostaert, North Dakota State, Jr.

P Cade Peterson, North Dakota, 5th

QB Tommy Schuster, North Dakota, Jr.

LB Luke Weerts, North Dakota State, RJr.

LB Caden White, North Dakota, Sr.

TE Adam Zavalney, North Dakota

MVFC HONORABLE SCHOLAR ATHLETES

DT Keenan Agnew, Southern Illinois

DB Ethan Ball, North Dakota, So.

QB Carson Camp, South Dakota

OL Ben Christian, North Dakota, Sr.

DB Rylan Cole, Indiana State, So.

DL Lucas Hunter, Jr., Indiana State

S Sam Jung, North Dakota State, Jr.

RG Jake Kubas, North Dakota State,

LB Brock Mogensen, South Dakota, Jr.

DL Craig Orlando, North Dakota, So.

K Brady Stevens, North Dakota, Sr.

TE Tanner Taula, Illinois State, Gr

LB Julian Wlodarczyk, North Dakota State