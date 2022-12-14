UNI football: Cook and Sapp pick up FCS AP All-America honors

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A pair of UNI football standouts were honored nationally on Tuesday afternoon with the release of the FCS AP All-America Teams. Panther placekicker Matthew Cook picked up Second Team All-America honors after a record setting season, while defensive back Benny Sapp III earned Third Team recognition to close out his Collegiate career.

Cook, a 5-11, 199 pound junior out of Cedar Falls, Iowa, earns his first national honor from the Associated Press after another stellar season for UNI. A 2022 First Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) selection and HERO Sports FCS First Team All-American, Cook made 14 of his 17 field goal attempts this season with a season-long of 42 yards to set the UNI and MVFC all -time record for career made field goals with 67. Having never missed a PAT kick attempt in his career, Cook also broke UNI’s program record for consecutive made PAT kicks with 124 after making all 45 kick attempts in 2022.

Sapp also Picks up his first career Associated Press Honor after a strong senior season. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native, who earned his first First Team All-MVFC Honor this fall on defense, recorded 54 tackles during his final season as a Panther, including four interceptions to tie for the team and conference lead. In addition to forcing one fumble, Sapp, a 2022 senior Captain for UNI, became the first Panther to be named to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list, while also accepting an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl.